Rising Demand for High-Efficiency Fertilizers Drives Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Expansion Through 2035

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Size

Leading companies are investing in sustainable solutions and advanced fertigation technologies to meet rising agricultural demands.

The water soluble fertilizers market is undergoing a rapid transformation driven by precision farming, sustainability concerns, and the need for high-efficiency agricultural solutions.” — Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global water soluble fertilizers market reached USD 15,537.6 million in 2020. Worldwide demand for water soluble fertilizers saw a 6.5% year-on-year growth in 2025, suggesting an expansion of the market to USD 21,287.8 million in 2025. Projections for the period between 2025 and 2035 indicate a 6.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for global water soluble fertilizers sales, resulting in a market size of USD 39,960.2 million by the end of 2035. The rising need for sustainable agricultural solutions, coupled with the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, is expected to drive significant growth in this sector.Water soluble fertilizers are mostly used to maintain the fertility of the soil, prompting root & shoot development, maintain NPK nutrient balance, and help for Instant uptake of nutrients by plants, and maintain drippers free of salts in the drip irrigation system.Globally, the popularity and acceptance of water-soluble fertilizers as instant nutrient deficit correctors were mostly popular in developed markets, but because of increased research and development efforts and the involvement of major fertilizer companies, these fertilizers are now widely used in both developed and developing nations.𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 – 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1284 The need for effective fertilizers that can increase crop nutrient uptake significantly and deliver nutrients in a controlled way is driving the expansion of the market for water-soluble fertilizers. The use of modern agricultural techniques and the demand for fruits, vegetables, and other high-value crops with high nutritional content are both anticipated to have a beneficial impact on the market revenue. Increasing consumption in the agricultural industry is expected to create a demand for Water Soluble fertilizers during the forecast period.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬- Rising Demand for Precision Agriculture: The integration of precision farming techniques has significantly increased the use of water soluble fertilizers. These fertilizers provide optimal nutrient absorption, reducing wastage and improving crop yields. Farmers are increasingly adopting fertigation and foliar application methods to enhance efficiency and crop performance.- Growing Population and Food Security Concerns: The demand for food production is rising. Water soluble fertilizers ensure effective nutrient delivery to plants, maximizing agricultural output to meet food security challenges.- Environmental Sustainability and Reduced Soil Degradation: Unlike traditional fertilizers, water soluble variants are designed to minimize leaching and runoff, reducing soil degradation and water contamination. This is driving their adoption, especially in environmentally regulated markets.- Technological Advancements in Fertilizer Formulations: Continuous research and innovation have led to the development of customized, slow-release fertilizers , and micronutrient-enhanced fertilizers. These advanced formulations cater to specific soil and crop needs, increasing their effectiveness.- Expansion of Greenhouse Cultivation: The growth of controlled environment agriculture, such as greenhouses and hydroponics, has fueled demand for water soluble fertilizers. These fertilizers provide precise nutrient control essential for high-yield indoor farming.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬- The global Water Soluble Fertilizers market is projected to reach USD 39,960.2 million by 2035.- A consistent 6.5% CAGR is expected during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.- Precision farming and greenhouse cultivation remain the largest application areas.- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the market, driven by high agricultural output in China and India.- Companies are focusing on innovative product formulations to improve efficiency and sustainability.- Government policies supporting sustainable agricultural practices will play a crucial role in market expansion.𝐄𝐱𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: 𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/water-soluble-fertilizer-market 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The usage of nitrogenous-based fertilizers for agricultural crops will spur demand for water-soluble fertilizers.The water-soluble nitrogen-based fertilizer segment is expected to create a demand of over 7.0 million tons by 2032. Water-soluble nitrogen-based fertilizers include urea, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, ammonium sulphate nitrate, and magnesium nitrate. Nitrogen is essential for the synthesis of amino acids , the building blocks of protein required for plant growth and development.Additionally, nitrogen is also an important component of chlorophyll, which is required for several enzymatic reactions. Thus, nitrogen supply to plants regulates their growth, color, vigor, and yield. Calcium nitrate quantitatively dominates the segment of water-soluble nitrogen-based fertilizers. Thus, the rising usage of nitrogenous-based fertilizers for crops is expected to boost the demand for the water-soluble fertilizer market.Global population growth and rising food consumption will be expected to boost the demand for water-soluble fertilizers.The need for water-soluble fertilizers will be primarily driven by the increasing population and the rising need for food on a global scale in the upcoming years. This is due to the fact that these fertilizers have several benefits over traditional fertilizers, such as a high rate of consumption, greater crop production in limited regions, and also an improvement in nutrient availability in the soil.Farmers can now employ water-soluble fertilizers effectively because of technological developments in application methods like foliar and fertigation techniques. This has also reduced the chance of overusing water-soluble fertilizers in a particular location. Additionally, as Belarus and Russia export roughly 40% of the total potash fertilizer, there is a substantial fertilizer supply constraint as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All these above-mentioned facts are expected to show a positive outlook for the water-soluble fertilizer market.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬- How is Europe faring in the global Water Soluble Fertilizer market?Europe is the leading Water soluble fertilizer producer, holding the majority of shares approximately 38-40% in global revenue in 2025, as a result of the adoption of precision farming, demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, protection of crops, ease of use and application, and related environmental concerns are some of the major factors that augment the market growth.France was the highest consumer of water-soluble fertilizers due to aging farming demography and agricultural land conversions. This is expected to increase the sales of Water soluble fertilizer among the growing food and agricultural industry, thus creating a lucrative opportunity for the water-soluble fertilizer market in the Europe region- What are the prospects for the Water Soluble Fertilizer market in the Asia-Pacific region?The market is expected to expand at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific. India and China have the fastest-growing agricultural sector with huge arable and irrigated land. Irrigated land is approximately 50 percent of the total arable land of 130 million hectares in China. According to the overall planning made by the government, irrigated land will increase by 25 percent by 2030. The increasing irrigation and various fertilizer & Fertigation techniques are anticipated to boost the demand for Water Soluble fertilizers in the Asia Pacific region.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬The Water Soluble Fertilizers market is highly competitive, with several global players dominating the industry. Companies such as Yara International, Haifa Group, and ICL Specialty Fertilizers hold significant market shares due to their extensive product portfolios and strong distribution networks. The Mosaic Company, Nutrien Ltd., and K+S Aktiengesellschaft are also key contributors, leveraging technological innovations and strategic partnerships to expand their market presence. Additionally, SQM (Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile) focuses on sustainable solutions, reinforcing its position in the global market. Ongoing R&D investments, mergers, and acquisitions further intensify the competition, driving advancements in product efficiency and environmental sustainability.Recent Developments- Expansion of production facilities to meet the growing demand for sustainable fertilizers.- Research and development efforts focusing on next-generation water-soluble fertilizers with enhanced efficiency.- Strategic mergers and acquisitions aimed at strengthening global market presence.- Government subsidies and initiatives supporting the adoption of eco-friendly fertilizers.𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 & 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/fertilizer-and-agrochemicals 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧By Product Type:The Product Type segment is further categorized into Nitrogenous, Phosphate-based, Potassium-based, N.P Complex, N.P.K Complex, Sulfur and Micronutrients.By Application:The Application segment is classified into Fertigation and Foliar.By Crop Type:The End Use segment is classified into Cereals & Pulses, Horticulture, Lawn, Turf & Ornamental and Others.By Region:Regions considered in the study include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 & 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:Oleic Acid Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/oleic-acid-market Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aqueous-acrylic-binders-market Basic Methacrylate Copolymer Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/basic-methacrylate-copolymer-market Biodegradable Polymers Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/biodegradable-polymers-market Diamond Wire Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/diamond-wire-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.