K+W Named Among 2024 Bay Area Best Places to Work

BPTW

K+W has been recognized as one of the 2024 Bay Area Best Places to Work.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kier + Wright (K+W) has been recognized as one of the 2024 Bay Area Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. This prestigious award underscores our efforts to create a work environment where our employees feel valued, supported, and inspired. Notably, K+W has moved up from 26th place to 14th place this year, demonstrating our dedication to continuous improvement in cultivating a positive and fulfilling employee experience.Chuck McCallum, PE, QSD, Chief Executive Officer of K+W, added, “This achievement reflects our collective commitment to fostering our culture where our employees feel empowered and appreciated. By prioritizing work-life balance and professional growth, we not only enhance their work experience, but also continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients."The evaluation process for the award involved ranking companies across five categories based on the number of Bay Area employees. Companies were assessed on values such as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings, and other amenities, as well as management practices. A survey was sent to all K+W team members, and the results highlighted employees describing the firm as collaborative, engaging, supportive, and rewarding."This recognition is a testament to our commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment," said Camie Vasques, PHR, Chief Human Resources Officer at K+W. "We strive to create a culture that supports our team's growth, well-being, and success. In recent years, we've implemented several initiatives to improve the employee experience, including engaging the next generation by expanding our management structure and soliciting their input on key initiatives. Moving up from 26th to 14th place this year is an honor that reflects the hard work of our entire team."At K+W we continually invest in initiatives that enhance employee satisfaction and engagement. Our comprehensive benefits package includes competitive salaries, health and wellness programs, and generous retirement plans, ensuring our team members feel secure and supported. We prioritize professional development by offering a wide range of training programs, mentorship opportunities, and avenues for career advancement, empowering our employees to reach their full potential.We also foster a collaborative work culture that encourages teamwork, innovation, and open communication. Our inclusive environment celebrates diversity and promotes a sense of belonging, ensuring every employee feels valued and respected. Our commitment to these initiatives not only enhances employee satisfaction but also drives the success and growth of our company.We are incredibly proud of this recognition and remain dedicated to maintaining and improving the exceptional workplace environment that has earned us this honor.Kier + Wright | Excellence in Engineering Since 1972 | 🌍 Propelling Communities Toward a Brighter Future🤝 Valuing Human Connections in Every Relationship🔗 Collaboratively Tackling Complex Project Challenges📈 Success Rooted in Experience and Collaboration🌱 Join Us in Shaping a Better Tomorrow!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.