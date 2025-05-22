Kier + Wright Lights Up All Offices with Employee Appreciation Day

Employee Appreciation Day

Celebrating Team Spirit with a Day of Fun, Photos, and Appreciation Across All Locations

CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 14, 2024, the energy across all Kier + Wright (K+W) offices was palpable for the 2024 Employee Appreciation Day. This special day, created to honor the incredible dedication and hard work of K+W team members, came hot on the heels of the company’s recent success in earning 14th place in the Bay Area Best Places to Work awards and securing a spot on the 2024 Top Places to Work list. From catered lunches to festive gift boxes filled with fun items like stickers, temporary tattoos and custom cookies, every employee, whether in the office or remote, was included in the celebration. Each office also featured a photobooth sign, adding to the day's fun and encouraging team members to capture memories.Throughout the day, employees participated in activities that strengthened connections and built camaraderie. Bingo cards fueled friendly competition, while creative photos and temporary tattoos brought excitement to every office. The day culminated in an exhilarating prize drawing, leaving a lasting impression.As the celebrations wrapped up, team members from all K+W offices and remote locations departed feeling appreciated and energized, ready to keep making K+W a great place to work. This day of connection, joy, and recognition will surely be cherished for years to come.Kier + Wright | Excellence in Engineering Since 1972 | 🌍 Propelling Communities Toward a Brighter Future🤝 Valuing Human Connections in Every Relationship🔗 Collaboratively Tackling Complex Project Challenges📈 Success Rooted in Experience and Collaboration🌱 Join Us in Shaping a Better Tomorrow!

