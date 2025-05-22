Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. Announces April Net Asset Value and Declaration of Distributions for the Months Ending July, August, and September 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. (“Oxford Park”, “the Fund”, “our”) announced today the following financial results and related information:

On May 15, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Fund declared the following distributions on our common shares of beneficial interest as follows:



Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share July 31, 2025 July 23, 2025 July 31, 2025 $0.30 August 31, 2025 August 22, 2025 August 29, 2025 $0.30 September 30, 2025 September 22, 2025 September 30, 2025 $0.30

The unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share as of April 30, 2025, stood at:

Class A: Net asset value, per share $24.98 Class I: Net asset value, per share $24.97 Class L: Net asset value, per share $24.82

The fair value of the Fund’s portfolio investments may be materially impacted after April 30, 2025, by circumstances and events that are not yet known. To the extent the Fund’s portfolio investments are impacted by market volatility in the U.S. or worldwide, the Fund may experience a material impact on its future net investment income, the fair value of its portfolio investments, its financial condition and the financial condition of its portfolio investments. Investing in our securities involves a number of significant risks. For a discussion of the additional risks applicable to an investment in our securities, please refer to the section titled “Risks” in our prospectus and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as applicable.

About Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc.

The Fund is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, that continuously offers its common shares and is operated as a “tender offer fund”. The Fund currently seeks to achieve its investment objective of maximizing risk-adjusted total returns as the Fund identifies opportunities in the CLO market through its network of broker-dealers, agent banks, and collateral managers. The Fund primarily invests in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. The Fund’s investment strategy may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

There is no assurance that the Fund will continue to declare distributions or that they will continue at these rates. Distributions may be comprised of any combination of net investment income and/or net capital gain, and, if the Fund distributes an amount in excess of net investment income and net capital gains, a portion of such distribution will constitute a return of capital. A return of capital distribution may reduce the amount of investable funds. The ultimate tax character of the Fund’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year. The information provided is based on estimates available as of April 30, 2025. Shareholders should know that return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares.

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an offer to sell securities of the Fund and is not a prospectus. Such offering is only made by the Fund’s prospectus, which includes details as to the Fund’s offering and other material information. Securities offered through Skyway Capital Markets, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC. Skyway Capital Markets, LLC and Oxford Funds, LLC are not affiliated. Investing in the Fund involves risk of loss of some or all principal invested. Speak to your tax professional prior to investing. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to purchase any security. Please refer to the prospectus for additional information about the Fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

