HIP Video Promo Presents: The Fake Whales drop all new music video "Shine"

Cutting-Edge AI Technology Meets Timeless Songcraft in The Fake Whales' "Shine"

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A band cannot often say they’re using emerging cutting-edge technologies in their pursuit of great music, but The Fake Whales can. This debut, UK-based band is boldly venturing into uncharted territory—experimenting with the rapidly expanding possibilities for AI in music. Yet, despite the name, The Fake Whales are anything but artificial. Rather, they treat AI as an “extra member of the band”—a creative collaborator who enhances textures, layers, and ideas. The instrumentals and vocals are performed by real musicians, anchored by the production and songwriting expertise of Kevin Edward Jarvis. Starting as a keyboard session player, his keen ear led him to a lasting career in studio engineering, working with legends like Sir Paul McCartney, Keith Emerson, and many others. Though now retired, he wasn’t quite ready to leave the world of music behind, sparking the creation of The Fake Whales. Determined to ride the wave of innovation, this inventive group channels the timeless soundscapes of pop and rock into fan-favorite covers and clever originals. As they carve out their identity with youthful spirit and creative energy, with new songs already on the way, they’re proving that the fusion of music and technology isn’t something to fear. It might just be the future.

Sometimes, a musical gem can get lost in the fabric of time, waiting to be uncovered by new ears. Originally written by Jarvis in collaboration with Guy Fletcher and Jeremy Bird, this fresh cover of “Shine” reimagines the 1984 track popularized by Frida, one of ABBA’s former lead singers. The Fake Whale’s shimmering soundscape propels the track into the present day, offering a closer reflection of Jarvis’ initial vision. Returning to its rock roots, this new version preserves the lushest elements of the original—the dreamy synths, the layered harmonies, and the reverent guitars—while infusing them with a contemporary sense of expansiveness, echoing the cinematic styles of Electric Light Orchestra and Supertramp. Fans of the original won’t be disappointed—it remains the perfect soundtrack for any triumph, quiet breakthrough, love story, or moment of resilience. For those seeking that glimmering, fantasy-like feeling where everything suddenly falls into place, all wrapped up in a montage-ready anthem of grit and glam—look no further.

The Fake Whales are refreshingly forthright about incorporating AI into many aspects of their artistry, including their music videos. The “Shine” music video is entirely AI-generated, enabling the band to emulate the grand visual aesthetics of classic pop and rock on an impressive scale. Here, the track’s infectious energy comes alive through vivid, imaginative scenes, following The Fake Whales as they traverse neon-shrouded cities and breathtaking landscapes. The larger-than-life dreaminess elevates the song’s breathless exhilaration, illustrating exactly how expansive the world can feel when one’s “perfect visions” are fully realized. Yet, true to the heart of the track, tender touches of romanticism are woven throughout, connecting with the song’s intimate side. “Shine” is the kind of track that never loses its luster, and now, with The Fake Whales polishing it to perfection, the world gets to experience its sparkle once again, as audiences find new ways to “make it shine” in their own lives and beyond.

