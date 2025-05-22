Deadline Alert: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming June 24, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Avis Budget Group, Inc. (“Avis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAR) securities between February 16, 2024 and February 10, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On February 11, 2025, Avis released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, reporting a loss of $1.96 billion, or $55.66 per share, for the quarter, compared to a profit of $259 million, or $7.10 per share, for the same period in the prior year due to “a change in strategy to significantly accelerate fleet rotations, which resulted in shortening the useful life of the majority of our vehicles in the Americas segment[,]” causing “a one-time non-cash impairment of $2.3 billion and other non-cash related charges of $180 million.” Additionally, the Company disclosed that its Chief Executive Officer would “transition from CEO to Board Advisor.”

On this news, Avis’s stock price fell $6.12, or 6.8%, to close at $83.59 per share on February 12, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Avis crafted and implemented a plan to significantly accelerate its fleet rotation in the fourth quarter of 2024; (2) the foregoing acceleration shortened the useful life of the majority of the Company’s vehicles in the Americas segment, thereby reducing their recoverable value; (3) as a result, Avis would be forced to recognize billions of dollars in impairment charges and incur substantial losses; (4) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on the Company’s financial results; (5) accordingly, Avis’s financial and/or business prospects were overstated; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Avis securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 24, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

