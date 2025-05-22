Global High-Throughput Screening Market Poised for Strong Growth, Hitting $39.2 Billion by 2029

"Innovative High-Throughput Screening Solutions: Enhancing Productivity, Reducing Costs, and Accelerating Time-to-Market in Drug Discovery"

Boston, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “High-Throughput Screening: Technologies and Global Markets” is expected to grow from $23.8 billion in 2024 to $39.2 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2024 through 2029.

The report covers detection methods such as spectroscospy and mass spectrometry, components such as instruments and consumables, and technologies including cell-based assays and lab-on-a-chip. It also segments the market by end user, including pharmaceutical companies and research institutes, and by region, with a focus on important countries in the market such as the U.S., Germany, Japan, and India. It highlights the market potential, the competitive environment, regulatory scenarios, and leading companies’ market shares.

This report is particularly relevant now because high-throughput screening (HTS) is transforming drug discovery by speeding up timelines, enabling personalized medicine, and tackling chronic diseases. By quickly screening large compound libraries, HTS shortens the time needed to identify drug candidates and supports targeted therapies by pinpointing patient-specific biomarkers. This efficiency streamlines drug development, helping to lower healthcare costs. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advances in robotics, automation, and analytical techniques, drive the demand for advanced HTS platforms.

The factors driving the market include:

Adoption of Contract Research Organizations: Companies use CROs to save costs and speed up drug development by outsourcing tasks like high-throughput screening.

Technological Innovation: Advances in automation and software improve the speed and accuracy of screening processes.

Increased Funding and R&D: More government and private investment in research leads to better screening technologies.

Prevalence of Diseases: The rise in chronic and immunological diseases drives the need for new treatments, boosting demand for screening technologies.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $21.6 billion Market size forecast $39.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Detection Method, Component, Technology Type, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea and Australia Market drivers Increased adoption of contract research organizations (CROs).

Technological innovation leads to advanced tools and methods.

Rising government funding and business R&D expenditures.

Rising prevalence of chronic and immunological diseases.

Interesting facts:

High-throughput screening, an essential technique in drug discovery, is experiencing a digital transformation thanks to advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning. These technologies empower researchers to precisely analyze extensive datasets, uncover novel patterns, and make accurate predictions.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for high-throughput screening was valued at $21.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $39.2 billion by the end of 2029.

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

High-throughput screening will undoubtedly accelerate over the coming decades owing to the increased adoption of contract research organizations (CROs), technological innovation leading to advanced tools and methods, rising government funding and business R&D expenditures, and the prevalence of chronic and immunological diseases.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market in this report is segmented into detection method, component, technology, and end user. Detection methods include spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, chromatography, calorimetry, x-ray diffraction, and microscopy. Components include instruments/platform, consumables (reagents and kits), services and software and analytics (bioinformatics). On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into cell-based assays, ultra-high-throughput screening, label-free technology and lab-on-a-chip. End users include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contract research organizations, research and government institutes, and labs and pathologies.

Which technology segment will be dominant over the forecast period?

The spectroscopy segment is exptected to be the dominant technology in the HTS market.

Which region has the largest market share?

The North American market for high-throughput screening was valued at $12.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $23.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

BIO-TECHNE

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

CORNING INC.

BRUKER

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES

CREATIVE BIOLABS

CURIOX BIOSYSTEMS

DANAHER CORP.

EVOTEC SE

PROMEGA CORP.

REVVITY

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

VALA SCIENCES INC.

ZEISS

