Ohio Schools & Municipalities Can Now Procure Solar Easily Through META and Veregy

Columbus, Ohio, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- META Solutions, a regional council of governments serving school districts, local governments, and public entities across Ohio, is pleased to announce the award of a Master Contract to Veregy for the delivery of solar infrastructure projects. Veregy was selected through a competitive Request for Qualifications (RFQ) and Request for Proposals (RFP) process designed to identify a qualified Construction Manager at Risk (CMR) with design-assist capabilities under Ohio procurement guidelines.

The selection process followed the requirements of Ohio Revised Code (ORC) Section 9.33 et seq., and the Master Contract was established in accordance with ORC Section 167.081, which enables councils of governments to offer cooperative purchasing solutions with standardized unit pricing for use by public entities across the state. Veregy will also provide design-assist (DA) services as outlined in ORC Section 153.501.

As the awarded vendor, Veregy will support META Solutions members in implementing cost-effective, scalable solar energy projects, streamlining both procurement and implementation processes. K-12 school districts, municipalities, counties, and other eligible public entities will now have direct access to pre-qualified solar development services, avoiding the time and administrative burden of independent solicitations.

Cooperative purchasing through META Solutions delivers significant advantages for public entities, including time savings, cost reductions, and simplified procurement. By leveraging the collective buying power of its members, META secures competitive pricing on high-quality services that might otherwise be out of reach. This streamlined approach eliminates the need for separate bidding processes, enabling schools and local governments to accelerate projects, reduce administrative burden, and focus resources on their core missions. It also creates new opportunities to pursue innovative solutions, such as solar energy systems, that support long-term financial and operational goals.

“This award represents a significant step forward for public entities across Ohio that are ready to invest in sustainable energy solutions,” said Stephanie Zinger from META Solutions. “By partnering with Veregy, our members now have streamlined access to solar infrastructure that supports long-term savings and environmental responsibility.”

About META Solutions

META Solutions (Metropolitan Educational Technology Association) is a not-for-profit regional council of governments that provides technology services, cooperative purchasing, fiscal support, and administrative services to over 600 school districts, local governments, and public entities throughout Ohio. By aggregating demand and providing shared services, META helps public sector organizations save money, increase efficiency, and comply with state and federal requirements.

Through its cooperative purchasing program, META Solutions leverages group buying power to help members access competitively priced goods and services—ranging from technology equipment to facilities upgrades and infrastructure solutions. For more information on META Solutions and how to participate, visit https://www.metasolutions.net/member-resources/meta-purchasing-cooperative/ .

About Veregy

Veregy is an award-winning, NAESCO-accredited decarbonization company that focuses on accelerating and simplifying the Energy Transition. With a strong local presence in Ohio and offices in 13 locations across the country, Veregy provides turnkey engineering and construction services designed to reduce its clients' energy and operating costs through the implementation of energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades, solar energy, smart building technology, fleet EV infrastructure, and sustainability. Their proven track record of successful projects positions them as an ideal partner for advancing sustainability and operational efficiency for schools, local governments, and other public entities. For more information on Veregy, please visit https://veregy.com/distributed-renewable-energy/.

Vincent Esparza Veregy 602.452.8746 vesparza@veregy.com Stephanie Zinger META Solutions 614.473.8300 Stephaniezinger@metasolution.net

