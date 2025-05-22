Three LBMC Leaders Recognized on Forbes' Inaugural America's Best-In-State CPA List

CEO, Co-Founder Among Top Honorees Driving Excellence and Innovation in 2025

Nashville, Tenn., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, is pleased to announce that three of its top executives, Jim Meade, David Morgan and Jeff Drummonds have been named to Forbes’ 2025 America’s Best-In-State CPAs list.

To identify standout professionals in the accounting industry, Forbes’ editorial team created the America’s Best-In-State CPAs list - a carefully curated recognition based on independent nominations and accolades from multiple CPA associations. Honorees were evaluated against a range of weighted criteria, including expertise, innovation, thought leadership, experience, and service to both their communities and the accounting profession.

LBMC Leaders Recognized for Outstanding Contributions

Jim Meade serves as CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC, PC. A 26-year veteran of LBMC, Meade served as a shareholder in the firm’s assurance practice and led the technology industry segment prior to taking on the CEO role. His leadership focuses on firm growth strategy, mergers and acquisitions, technology, and talent development, with an emphasis on creating a tech-forward, employee and client-focused environment. Meade serves on LBMC’s board of directors, affiliate boards, and governance committees, and in multiple leadership roles in the community through Leadership Nashville, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and Nashville Capital Network.

David Morgan, co-founder of LBMC, has been a pillar of the firm’s success since its founding in 1984, setting the tone for the firm’s entrepreneurial, people-centric culture for more than 40 years. He most recently served as Chairman of LBMC Financial Services, LLC, and continues to shape the firm’s strategic direction. With a CPA career spanning 48 years, Morgan’s contributions to the accounting profession were recognized with the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants’ TSCPApex Lifetime Achievement Award. His enduring leadership extends to numerous roles in the TSCPA, AICPA, and Tennessee Technological University, reflecting a lifetime commitment to professional excellence, philanthropy, and community service.

Jeff Drummonds, LBMC Shareholder, served as CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC, PC from 2015 to 2023 and contributed significantly to the firm’s growth during his tenure. Before serving as CEO, Drummonds was the Partner-in-Charge of LBMC’s tax division. His distinguished career includes coordinating tax services for public companies and advising on mergers, acquisitions, and private equity transactions across the healthcare, manufacturing, and technology sectors. Recognized nationally, Drummonds has received honors such as Top 100 Financial Influencer in the Nation, Power Leader in Finance, Power 100 Industry Giant, and Most Admired CEO.

In a profession where accuracy, innovation, and trust are paramount, the inclusion of Jim Meade, Jeff Drummonds, and David Morgan on this prestigious list underscores LBMC’s commitment to excellence, client success, and leadership within the accounting industry. Their achievements reflect LBMC’s broader dedication to investing in top talent, embracing modernization through technology and AI, and maintaining a people-first culture that prioritizes leadership development, community engagement, and strategic growth.

“Being recognized by Forbes is an affirmation of the culture and vision that define LBMC,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder, LBMC. “It’s a privilege to stand alongside David Morgan and Jeff Drummonds—leaders who have played pivotal roles in shaping our firm’s growth and enduring values. This recognition reflects the strength of our entire team, our commitment to innovation and client service, and the trusted relationships we’ve built over decades. As we continue investing in technology, talent, and leadership development, I’m excited about what’s ahead for our clients and our people.”

About LBMC

LBMC is one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a top firm in the nation serving more than 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. At the forefront of innovation, LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina and remote offices. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

