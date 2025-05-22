The growing demand for Foley catheters is driven by several important factors. Firstly, the rising global aging population is contributing to a higher incidence of conditions like urinary retention, incontinence, UTIs, urinary stone disease, bladder cancer, and BPH, all of which often require Foley catheters for urinary drainage. Moreover, advancements in medical technologies and procedures have broadened the uses of Foley catheters, making them a critical tool in various healthcare environments, including hospitals, nursing homes, and home care settings.

New York, USA, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Foley Catheters Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth at a CAGR of ~9% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The growing demand for Foley catheters is driven by several important factors. Firstly, the rising global aging population is contributing to a higher incidence of conditions like urinary retention, incontinence, UTIs, urinary stone disease, bladder cancer, and BPH, all of which often require Foley catheters for urinary drainage. Moreover, advancements in medical technologies and procedures have broadened the uses of Foley catheters, making them a critical tool in various healthcare environments, including hospitals, nursing homes, and home care settings.

DelveInsight’s Foley Catheters Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading Foley catheters companies’ market shares, challenges, Foley catheters market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market Foley catheters companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Foley Catheters Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Foley catheters market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the overall Foley catheters market, the 2-way category held the largest share in the year 2024.

Notable Foley catheter companies such as ANGIPLAST PRIVATE LIMITED., BD, Cardinal Health, HEMC (Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company), Advin Health Care, AdvaCare Pharma, Teleflex Incorporated, GWS Surgicals LLP, BACTIGUARD AB, Medtronic plc, Convatec Inc., B. Braun, Ribbel International Limited, Coloplast, Sterimed Group, Suzhou Sunmed Co., VOGT MEDICAL, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Smiths Group plc, and several others are currently operating in the Foley catheters market.

In December 2024, InnoCare Urologics announced that it had obtained FDA 510(k) approval for its innovative urinary safety catheter.

In June 2024, Silq Technologies revealed that its ClearTract® Foley Catheter has been awarded an Innovative Technology contract by Vizient, Inc., the largest healthcare performance improvement organization in the country, driven by providers.

In December 2023, Bactiguard Holding AB announced an enhanced partnership with Becton Dickinson & Company (BD), a prominent global medical technology company.

In December 2023, HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HRP) secured an Exclusive Commercial Agreement with Poiesis Medical LLC to license Poiesis's Dual Balloon Catheters (Duette™).

Foley Catheters Overview

Foley catheters are flexible tubes inserted into the bladder to drain urine, commonly used in medical settings for patients who are unable to urinate naturally due to surgery, illness, or injury. Named after Dr. Frederic Foley, who designed them in the 1930s, these catheters are typically made of latex or silicone and feature an inflatable balloon at the tip. Once the catheter is inserted through the urethra into the bladder, the balloon is inflated to keep it securely in place. Foley catheters are classified as indwelling, meaning they remain in place for extended periods, unlike intermittent catheters, which are used temporarily.

These catheters are essential tools in critical care, urology, and postoperative recovery, helping monitor urine output and manage conditions such as urinary retention or incontinence. However, prolonged use can increase the risk of complications like urinary tract infections (UTIs), bladder spasms, or urethral damage. To minimize these risks, medical professionals follow strict protocols for insertion, maintenance, and timely removal. Innovations in catheter design and materials continue to improve patient comfort and reduce infection rates.





Foley Catheters Market Insights

North America is anticipated to dominate the global Foley catheters market in the coming years. This is primarily due to the region's large aging population, which is more prone to urological issues that require urinary catheterization, such as urinary retention, incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urinary stone disease, and bladder cancer. Additionally, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, technology, and procedures have expanded the uses of Foley catheters, making them crucial in various medical environments. These factors collectively contribute to the increasing demand for Foley catheters in North America.

Surgical procedures for urinary stone disease, such as ureteroscopy, percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), or shock wave lithotripsy (SWL), often require Foley catheters to manage urine flow during and after the surgery, as well as to monitor potential complications like bleeding or blockages from stone fragments. The growing prevalence of urolithiasis is expected to further fuel the demand for Foley catheters in North America.

Moreover, recent mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships among key market players, such as the expanded collaboration between Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) and Bactiguard AB, are also expected to influence the market. In December 2023, Bactiguard announced an enhanced partnership with BD, granting BD an exclusive global license for Bactiguard-coated Foley catheters. This partnership is part of Bactiguard's broader strategy to shift away from its medical device portfolio. Together, these developments are likely to support the growth of the Foley catheter market in North America from 2025 to 2032.

Foley Catheters Market Dynamics

The Foley catheter market has been witnessing steady growth in recent years, driven by the increasing incidence of urinary retention, surgeries, and various medical conditions that require prolonged urinary drainage. Foley catheters are widely used in hospitals and healthcare facilities for patients undergoing surgical procedures, those with urinary incontinence, or individuals with neurogenic bladder. The rising global geriatric population, along with a growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, which can lead to urinary retention, is significantly driving the demand for Foley catheters. This increasing patient pool creates a sustained market need for these medical devices.

The market is also being propelled by advancements in catheter technology, such as the introduction of silicone-coated catheters, antimicrobial coatings, and hydrophilic catheters that minimize the risk of infections and improve patient comfort. As hospitals and healthcare facilities seek to improve patient care while reducing complications related to catheter use, these innovations have proven to be essential in enhancing both safety and effectiveness. Additionally, the rise in home care services and outpatient treatments, especially in developed markets, has expanded the application of Foley catheters beyond hospitals to home care settings, further expanding the market scope.

However, the Foley catheter market is not without challenges. One of the major issues is the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) associated with prolonged catheter use, which has led to increasing scrutiny over catheter-related complications. This has prompted regulatory bodies to establish more stringent standards for their manufacture and use. Additionally, concerns about the environmental impact of disposable catheters have spurred interest in developing biodegradable and eco-friendly alternatives, though the adoption of these materials is still in its nascent stages.

Overall, the Foley catheter market is poised for steady growth, driven by demographic shifts, medical advancements, and evolving healthcare landscapes. The combination of technological innovation, increasing healthcare demand, and the need for safer, more efficient products will continue to shape the dynamics of this market in the future.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Foley Catheters Market CAGR ~9% Foley Catheters Market Size by 2032 USD 2.38 Billion Key Foley Catheters Companies ANGIPLAST PRIVATE LIMITED., BD, Cardinal Health, HEMC (Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company), Advin Health Care, AdvaCare Pharma, Teleflex Incorporated, GWS Surgicals LLP, BACTIGUARD AB, Medtronic plc, Convatec Inc., B. Braun, Ribbel International Limited, Coloplast, Sterimed Group, Suzhou Sunmed Co., VOGT MEDICAL, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Smiths Group plc, among others

Foley Catheters Market Assessment

Foley Catheters Market Segmentation Foley Catheters Market Segmentation By Product Type: 2-Way, 3-Way, and 4-Way Foley Catheters Market Segmentation By Material: Silicone, Latex, and Others Foley Catheters Market Segmentation By Applications: Bladder Cancer, Urinary Stone Disease, Prostate Conditions, and Others Foley Catheters Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Foley Catheters Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Foley Catheters Market Report Introduction 2 Foley Catheters Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Foley Catheters Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Foley Catheters Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Foley Catheters Market Layout 8 Foley Catheters Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

