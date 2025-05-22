94% of Women Do Not Prioritize Heart Health as Wellness Motivator Despite Being #1 Killer of Women for Over a Century

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Jones - Attorney, Award Winning Television Personality & Longtime Women’s Heart Health Advocate discusses the journey as a survivor of heart disease and the launch of Medtronic’s Letter to My Mother Campaign, which encourages women to take the pledge to talk mothers or any woman about heart health.As the fourth generation in Star’s family to experience heart disease, Jones is a passionate advocate for women’s health and heart health. Heart disease has been the leading cause of death among women in the U.S. for more than a century and impacts more than 60 million women today . For women of color, these rates are even higher, with 59% of Black women and 43% of Hispanic women experiencing some kind of heart disease.For more information, please visit https://www.alettertomymother.com

