The Results Are In: Why Laser Scanning is the Future of Construction Accuracy

Laser Scanning Study Article

Construction is changing, and the way we measure accuracy is evolving with it.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction is changing, and the way we measure accuracy is evolving with it. The results from a recently published industry-wide study on terrestrial laser scanning (TLS) for concrete tolerance verification prove that the future of construction lies in high-precision, technology-driven verification methods.For decades, contractors and surveyors have relied on manual methods to verify construction tolerances—methods that, while effective, leave room for inefficiencies and errors. Now, the latest research, published in Concrete International and xyHt magazine, confirms that TLS technology is not just a supplement but a superior alternative for verifying as-built conditions, reducing costly rework, and ensuring projects stay on time and within budget.“I am very thankful to have been part of this study and to help validate what I’ve believed for some time—3D terrestrial laser scanning, when conducted properly with confirmed survey control and consistent processes, can produce highly accurate results,” said Casey Lynch, PLS, Senior Associate and Land Surveyor at K+W. “It was exciting to see professionals from different firms come together, apply their expertise, and demonstrate the reliability of this technology.”The research brought together top experts from across construction, surveying, and technology to evaluate the precision and repeatability of TLS in real-world conditions. The results speak for themselves: laser scanning significantly improves accuracy, reduces human error, and streamlines project execution.“Collaboration was key to this study,” said Chuy Martinez, Associate and Construction Staking Manager at K+W. “By bringing together contractors, surveyors, and manufacturers, we were able to test TLS from every angle and demonstrate its full potential. The next step is ensuring the industry embraces it as a best practice.”At Kier + Wright (K+W), we believe technology should drive progress, not just efficiency. The insights from this study reinforce our commitment to pushing industry boundaries and leveraging the latest advancements to deliver smarter, more precise, and more sustainable solutions.The conversation is just beginning. Read the full study here and explore what it means for the future of construction.Kier + Wright | Excellence in Engineering Since 1972 | 🌍 Propelling Communities Toward a Brighter Future🤝 Valuing Human Connections in Every Relationship🔗 Collaboratively Tackling Complex Project Challenges📈 Success Rooted in Experience and Collaboration🌱 Join Us in Shaping a Better Tomorrow!

