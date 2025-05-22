K+W Recognized as a National Leader in Design

ENR's 2025 Top 500 Design Firm

K+W’s inclusion in ENR’s 2025 Top 500 ranking highlights our continued work in critical sectors like data centers and residential

CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The numbers are in. K+W has been named one of Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms for 2025, a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the impact our teams are making across communities. This national ranking honors firms shaping the built environment, and we are honored to be included once again.This recognition reflects the dedication, technical strength, and momentum behind our growing team. As we expand our reach in the mission critical, residential, healthcare, government, and education sectors, this milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering meaningful results across every market we serve.To our clients and partners, thank you for your trust and collaboration. Your support continues to drive our mission to engineer resilient infrastructure and thriving communities.We look forward to what is ahead and remain focused on building the future one project at a time.Kier + Wright | Excellence in Engineering Since 1972 | 🌍 Propelling Communities Toward a Brighter Future🤝 Valuing Human Connections in Every Relationship🔗 Collaboratively Tackling Complex Project Challenges📈 Success Rooted in Experience and Collaboration🌱 Join Us in Shaping a Better Tomorrow!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.