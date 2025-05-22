Sparkle Revolution Expands Internationally, Bringing Mindfulness to English-Speaking Markets

Denver, CO , May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkle Revolution , the innovative app designed to promote daily mindfulness and gratitude, has announced its expansion into international markets. Previously available only in the United States, the app will now be accessible in English-speaking countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.





The expansion comes in response to growing demand for accessible, digital tools that foster positive mental habits and well-being. "We’ve seen how transformative mindfulness can be for our users in the U.S., and we’re thrilled to extend that opportunity to users across the globe," said Carri Norton, CEO of Sparkle Revolution. "This expansion is a crucial step in fulfilling our mission of spreading gratitude, awareness, and positivity worldwide."

Sparkle Revolution’s unique approach is rooted in the concept of "micro-mindfulness," where users engage in short, intentional moments of reflection and gratitude. The app delivers daily prompts and activities designed to cultivate mindfulness habits that fit seamlessly into even the busiest of schedules. "Our goal is to make mindfulness accessible to everyone, regardless of location or lifestyle," added Ron Butterworth, Co-Founder of Sparkle Revolution. "Expanding into new markets allows us to bring these powerful practices to more people, helping them live with greater intention and positivity."

"The idea for Sparkle Revolution came from our personal journey of integrating gratitude and mindfulness into everyday life," Carri shared during a recent interview on the Wantrepreneur to Entrepreneur Podcast. "We wanted to create something that would remind people, even in the chaos of daily life, to stop, breathe, and appreciate what they have."

Ron, Carri’s co-founder and husband, echoed this sentiment: "We are incredibly excited to see Sparkle Revolution reach more hands, more hearts, and more lives around the world."

Global Expansion Focuses on Community and Connection

With its international rollout, Sparkle Revolution aims to build communities centered around mindfulness and personal growth. Users in new markets will have access to the same features that have resonated with American users: daily gratitude prompts, mindful journaling exercises, and positive affirmations.

"We want Sparkle Revolution to be more than just an app – it’s a movement towards collective mindfulness and connection," said Carri. "The expansion marks the beginning of that global journey."

To support its future growth, Sparkle Revolution plans to integrate deeper with industry professionals and end users alike. "We envision Sparkle Revolution as a catalyst for mindfulness communities across the globe," Ron shared. "By collaborating with local wellness centers, meditation guides, and mindfulness coaches, we can tailor experiences that resonate deeply for each individual."

Sparkle Revolution's commitment to accessibility is reflected in its pricing model, which remains competitive and inclusive. The app offers a generous 14-day full-featured free trial, and affordable monthly or annual subscription options. "We believe mindfulness should be available to everyone," Carri added. "That’s why we’ve designed Sparkle Revolution to be both affordable and impactful."

Founded by tech entrepreneurs Carri Norton and Ron Butterworth, Sparkle Revolution is dedicated to integrating mindfulness and gratitude into everyday life. Through its mobile app, Sparkle Revolution empowers users to engage in daily practices that enhance mental clarity and foster a more positive outlook. For more information, visit Sparkle Revolution.





