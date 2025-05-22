Rocksteady Audio to Hold Memorial Day Sale

Rocksteady Audio products are on sale through May 31.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocksteady Audio , a leading designer and manufacturer of high-quality, wireless Bluetooth speakers and subwoofers, has announced its Memorial Day Sale. The company will be offering 15% off all products and accessories for customers who enter the code SUMMERSOUND to their order at checkout. The sale is currently running through May 31.Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Jeff Leitman, Rocksteady aims to redefine audio excellence with high-fidelity, connected speaker systems that blend intuitive simplicity with unparalleled functionality. The company accomplishes this through its superior Rocksteady Stadium line of wireless Bluetooth speakers and subwoofers.Rocksteady Audio systems offer a number of attractive features:- Unlimited expandability- Fully immersive listening experience- The industry’s only portable subwoofer- Adjustable audio settings to personalize sound output- 30 hours on a single chargeJeff Leitman, Rocksteady Founder and CEO, said, "For those who have been meaning to experience Rocksteady firsthand, this is the ideal opportunity. Our sale will allow customers to hear true immersive sound while saving some money at the same time."Visit the Rocksteady Audio website to order product or for more information.

