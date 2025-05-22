BEINCOURT Awarded Texas Department of Information Resources Contract Through Carahsoft

BEINCOURT's Courtroom AV Solutions Support Efficient Audiovisual Capabilities for Texas Public Sector

SAN ANTONIO and RESTON, Va., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEINCOURT, an innovative virtual and hybrid courtroom solutions developer, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that BEINCOURT has been named as a reseller to the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) contract through Carahsoft. This is an important credential that enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to offer technology to State and Local Governments through DIR's Cooperative Contracts Program, providing easier access to BEINCOURT's services for Texas State agencies and Federal, State and Local Governments and Educational Institutions.

"Carahsoft and its reseller partners are proud to bring BEINCOURT's EASYCOURT solution to Texas State agencies through the DIR contract," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "This streamlined procurement process enables Texas Government agencies to rapidly leverage an enhanced audio-visual system that eliminates communication barriers and enhances legal proceedings. The expansion of our partnership through this contract allows us to jointly drive digital transformation across Government legal departments."

Most State and Local Government executives prefer cloud-based platforms but often lack dedicated security and Information Technology (IT) experts to vet new technology. DIR’s Cooperative Contracts Program serves as a procurement vehicle for a wide range of IT products and services. Many Texas Public Sector agencies require or strongly encourage vendors to be listed under DIR's contracts, ensuring transparency, compliance and cost-effectiveness in the procurement process.

This contract broadens BEINCOURT's reach within Texas, enabling more State and Local agencies to benefit from BEINCOURT's reliable, affordable and preconfigured hybrid court AV solution. The technology enables seamless integration with today’s leading video conferencing platforms to support both in-person and virtual court proceedings.

"We are pleased to have our EASYCOURT solutions available on the Texas DIR contract,” said Gregory Fechner, Vice President of Business Development at BEINCOURT. “This inclusion ensures that State and Federal courts can easily access our innovative technology solutions, streamlining their transition to advanced, modern courtroom AV systems. At BEINCOURT, we are fully committed to offering a reliable and cost-effective courtroom AV solution to courts nationwide."

BEINCOURT's solutions are available through Carahsoft's Texas DIR-CPO-5683, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F.

For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 591-6200 or BeInCourt@carahsoft.com; or watch a webinar featuring a live demo by BEINCOURT, showcasing their revolutionary EASYCOURT solution for today's Federal, State and Tribal Courts.

About DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas Government by leading the State's technology strategy, protecting State technology infrastructure and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of Government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

About BEINCOURT

BEINCOURT is an end-to-end technology platform that enhances the in-person court experience, simplifies virtual hearings and allows for a state-of-the-art Hybrid experience. BEINCOURT delivers innovative audio and video technology solutions designed to reinvent courtroom communication for today's physical, virtual and hybrid courtrooms. Our commitment is to provide courts with reliable, affordable and user-friendly technology experiences that empower seamless proceedings. As our name suggests, BEINCOURT is dedicated to enhancing access to justice through cutting-edge technology, accessible from virtually anywhere. Visit us at www.BEINCOURT.com.

Gregory D. Fechner

(301) 471-9408

gregory.fechner@beincourt.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/990f2b3b-7a61-4370-bdb6-038acbb12520

