CXM Prime Adheres to the Prestigious FX Global Code, Committing to Global Standards of Excellence

LONDON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CXM Prime, a multi-asset FCA regulated broker (FRN 966753), a member of the CXM Group of Companies, has announced its formal adherence to the FX Global Code—an internationally recognised set of principles that promote fairness, transparency, and best execution in the foreign exchange (FX) market.

The FX Global Code is backed by many of the FX industry’s leading institutions. By signing the Statement of Commitment, CXM Prime joins a select group of top-tier brokers aligning with the Code’s rigorous standards.

CXM Prime’s register details can be found here: FX Global Code

As of 2025, fewer than 15% of global FX brokers have adopted the FX Global Code, according to public registry data maintained by CLS and the Global Foreign Exchange Committee.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to the highest standards of execution, governance, and client transparency,” said Ashraf Agha, CEO of CXM Prime. “It’s a powerful signal to our clients and liquidity partners that CXM Prime stands for integrity and professionalism in everything we do.”

The FX Global Code includes 55 principles covering ethics, governance, execution practices, risk management, and post-trade processes. CXM Prime’s acceptance underscores its institutional-grade approach to technology, compliance, and trading infrastructure. CXM Prime has publicly posted its Statement of Commitment on the Global Index of Public Registers.

About CXM Prime

CXM Prime is a technology-driven broker offering access to FX, commodities, indices, and CFD’s. The firm provides tailored liquidity, institutional-grade platforms, and full regulatory transparency. Visit https://www.cxmprime.co.uk for more information.

Media Contact:

info@cxmprime.co.uk

+44(0)203 753 5373

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/544629e4-94b7-436e-b11b-9b2f0f88e5fe

