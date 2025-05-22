Mountain Peaks Family Practice Encourages Utah County Residents to Prioritize Spring Wellness Visits

Patients are often surprised by what we catch early—a blood pressure trend, a vitamin deficiency, even signs of pre-diabetes.” — Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and practitioner

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As spring brings renewal and fresh energy to Utah County, Mountain Peaks Family Practice is urging individuals and families to make their annual wellness visits a top priority this season.

"There’s something about spring that makes it a natural time to reset and refocus," says Dr. Robert Durrans, lead physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice. "When patients come in during these months, they tend to be more motivated, more consistent with follow-ups, and more proactive about their goals."

Unlike visits for illness or injury, a wellness visit focuses on prevention and long-term health planning. Patients receive a thorough review of their health status, including weight and blood pressure assessments, lab work, cancer screenings (as appropriate), medication and vaccination reviews, and a mental health check-in.

"A wellness visit is a chance to take a breath, look at the big picture, and make sure nothing important slips through the cracks," Dr. Durrans explains.

Mountain Peaks is emphasizing spring as the ideal time for these visits for several reasons:

- It aligns with life rhythms. Before summer schedules fill up and the school year ends, spring offers more availability and focus.

- It positions patients for summer. Whether the goal is travel, fitness, or more energy, wellness visits set the stage for success.

- It identifies post-winter health changes. Spring provides a moment to assess how winter affected blood pressure, weight, or habits.

- It leaves time for action. If any screenings, referrals, or follow-ups are needed, there’s time to complete them before fall.

In most cases, these visits are fully covered by insurance under preventive care benefits. That means no co-pay or deductible in many plans—making this a no-cost opportunity to prioritize your health.

"Patients are often surprised by what we catch early—a blood pressure trend, a vitamin deficiency, even signs of pre-diabetes," says Dr. Durrans. "And when we catch it early, the fixes are usually simpler, safer, and far more effective."

Mountain Peaks Family Practice is currently accepting new and returning patients for wellness visits. With a focus on personalized care and long-term wellness, the clinic invites Utah County residents to schedule their spring appointments now.

"Your wellness visit is a vote for the future you want to live—energetic, clear-minded, and in control," says Dr. Durrans. "Let this spring be the season you commit to your long-term health."

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

Located in the heart of Utah Valley, Mountain Peaks Family Practice has become a cornerstone of community health by providing exceptional healthcare services for many years. From its modest beginnings, the practice has grown into a premier family healthcare provider, offering a comprehensive array of services tailored to meet the needs of individuals and families at all life stages.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice understands that excellent healthcare is built on a foundation of expertly trained and compassionate medical professionals. The team comprises dedicated medical professionals and support staff committed to delivering personalized care with professionalism and warmth. They pride themselves on creating an environment where patients feel valued and understood.

The services at Mountain Peaks Family Practice are designed to address a broad spectrum of medical needs, ensuring accessible and continuous care for the community. Whether it's preventive care, acute treatment, or chronic disease management, the goal is to offer solutions that promote long-term health and well-being.

Discover more about how the team is ready to serve you and your family by visiting http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

