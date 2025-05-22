Governor Newsom proclaims Harvey Milk Day 2025

PROCLAMATION

Today, we honor Harvey Milk – a hero for not just his own community, but for every Californian fighting for freedom and equality. Born on this day in 1930, Milk settled in San Francisco and found a thriving LGBTQ community that faced widespread hostility and had no voice in government.

In response to injustice in the community, Milk began to organize fearlessly, working with labor and civil rights activists. He built coalitions on the idea that freedom and dignity should extend to all human beings, regardless of sexual orientation or identity.

His fierce advocacy for the LGBTQ community, and the community as a whole, helped him win a seat on San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors in 1977, making him one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States and the first openly gay person elected in California. Just a year into his term on the Board, Milk was struck down by an assassin’s bullet.

Although his time in office was brief, the scale and scope of his legacy are remarkable. Despite death threats and prejudice, Milk would not compromise on his values or commitment to either the LGBTQ community or San Franciscans more broadly, fighting for anti-discrimination laws and better community services like day care centers for working mothers and affordable housing. Before he was elected, Milk declared: “I have tasted freedom. I will not give up that which I have tasted.” Fighting for all those he served and represented, and doing so without shame, Milk showed people what the world could look like if we recognize the humanity in each other.

Milk’s powerful legacy remains salient, a reminder that we cannot and will not go back, even as we weather relentless attacks on the LGBTQ community. California stands firmly with the LGBTQ community in the fight for equality, freedom, and acceptance for all.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 22, 2025 as “Harvey Milk Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 21st day of May 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State