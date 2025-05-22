Camp Endgamer Returns to Atlanta, Empowering Youth Through Esports & STEAM

UEL & Utopian Academy launch Camp Endgamer in Atlanta, blending esports, tech, and leadership for the next generation.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future of Esports Takes the Stage at Camp Endgamer

Ultimate Endgamer’s League & Utopian Academy for the Arts Launch One-of-a-Kind Youth Experience, Proudly Sponsored by The Maddison Family Trust

The Ultimate Endgamer’s League (UEL), in partnership with the Utopian Academy for the Arts, proudly announces **Camp Endgamer**, an immersive five-day summer experience for aspiring esports athletes, streamers, and media creators. The program will take place June 23–27, 2025, on the Utopian Academy campus in metro Atlanta.

Camp Endgamer is made possible through the generous support of The Maddison Family Trust, a champion for youth innovation, equity in education, and next-generation talent development.

Designed for students ages 12–18, Camp Endgamer gives participants a behind-the-scenes look at the rapidly growing world of competitive gaming. Students will choose between two professional tracks, Production and Player/Talent, and collaborate in teams to build, brand, and broadcast their very own esports league and tournament.

“Camp Endgamer isn’t just about gaming — it’s about empowerment, leadership, and creative thinking,” said Titus Walker, Founder of Ultimate Endgamer’s League. “With the support of The Maddison Family Trust, we’re equipping the next generation with real-world skills through a medium they’re passionate about.”

Throughout the week, students will engage in:

- Esports Broadcasting & Tournament Production

- Branding, Logo Design & Social Media Strategy

- Shoutcasting, Content Creation & On-Camera Confidence

- Leadership & Team Communication Labs

"At Utopian Academy, we believe the future belongs to creators, innovators, and dreamers—and gaming is their new frontier. This summer’s UEL Camp will unlock a world of opportunity for our students, where fun meets future careers in media, tech, and esports. We’re thrilled to power up their passion and turn play into purpose!" —Dr. Artesius Miller, Founder & CEO, Utopian Academy for the Arts

Camp Endgamer will conclude with a student-produced esports showcase on June 27, where families and community leaders can witness the creativity, teamwork, and talent built throughout the week.

Powered by Partnership & Purpose

The Ultimate Endgamer’s League and Utopian Academy proudly recognize The Maddison Family Trust for its instrumental role in making Camp Endgamer a reality. Their commitment to expanding access to STEM, arts, and leadership development ensures that every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to level up.



About Ultimate Endgamer’s League (UEL)

UEL is a nationally recognized esports organization redefining competitive gaming with its signature 1v1 league format and a commitment to wellness, education, and performance-based training.



About Utopian Academy for the Arts

Utopian Academy is a high-performing charter school in metro Atlanta dedicated to arts-integrated instruction and future-focused education.



Media Inquiries, Sponsorship, or Registration Support:

Contact UEL at info@uelesports.com

