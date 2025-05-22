Verimatrix positioned as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK MatrixTM for In-App Protection by QKS Group

Middleton, Massachusetts, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading In-App Protection vendors.

Verimatrix has been recognized for its comprehensive in-app protection capabilities, earning strong ratings across both Technology Excellence and Customer Impact in the latest SPARK Matrix™. The company has also been named an Ace Performer a recognition given to vendors that demonstrate revenue growth potential, partnership strategy, and customer acquisition—all evaluated over the last one-year period or since the previous SPARK Matrix assessment.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Verimatrix as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: In-App Protection, 2025.

Ayush Patidar, Analyst at QKS Group, states, “Verimatrix XTD offers a robust and unified approach to application security which combines zero-code protection, AI-driven threat detection, and real-time response across mobile, web, desktop, and embedded platforms. Its seamless CI/CD and SIEM integration ensures that security is embedded during the application development phase.” “With features like Whitebox Cryptography and managed threat intelligence, Verimatrix XTD helps organizations to proactively defend against evolving threats while maintaining performance and user experience." adds Ayush.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the In-App Protection providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“It’s one thing to be recognized as a leader year after year—but being named an Ace Performer puts Verimatrix XTD in a league of its own,” said Jon Samsel, Head of Cybersecurity Business and Global Marketing at Verimatrix. “Verimatrix XTD isn’t just growing—we’re setting the pace for what modern app protection should look like.”

The study notes Verimatrix XTD’s strength as a truly comprehensive security suite that provides an AI/ML-driven anomaly detection system that continuously monitors app, device, and network behaviors to identify suspicious activities such as tampering, Man-in-the-Middle attacks, and overlay-based phishing attacks like accessibility malware. XTD detects high-risk behavior in the early stages, enabling organizations to block or mitigate threats in real time, strengthening fraud prevention and data protection while ensuring a seamless user experience.

Other noted strengths in the study include:

Zero-code injection technology allows security defenses to be embedded into applications at runtime and eliminates the need for manual code modifications or security SDKs.

Comprehensive environment checks that detect rooted/jailbroken devices, emulator usage, debugging tools, virtual environments, and other indicators of compromise.

Seamless integration with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions, allowing organizations to incorporate real-time app security insights into their broader cybersecurity monitoring framework.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Verimatrix, visit Here

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.



Media Contacts:

Verimatrix Investor Contact:

Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer

finance@verimatrix.com

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Michael Scholze

Michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

Verimatrix Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:



QKS Group

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/verimatrix-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-2025-spark-matrix-for-in-app-protection-by-qks-group-1185

Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations QKS Group Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100, Middleton Massachusetts01949 United States Email:shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.