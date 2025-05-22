Regimen Equity Partners Closes $24 Million Fundraising Round and Surpasses $200 Million in AUM

Strong Investor Interest Draws More Than Double Fundraising Goal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regimen Equity Partners (“Regimen”), a private equity firm specializing in acquiring and growing small to mid-sized Canadian businesses, today announced the successful completion of its latest fundraising round, raising $24 million— significantly surpassing its original $10 million target. This oversubscription reflects the strong demand for investment in Regimen’s long-hold strategy and innovative investment structure, which focuses on transforming profitable businesses into industry leaders over decades. The closing of this round brings assets under management to over $200 million.

Given the high level of investor interest and the investment opportunities currently being pursued, Regimen will be reopening the fund in June 2025.

The fundraising round, which took place over the first quarter of 2025, closed well ahead of schedule. The amount raised in the quarter represents the highest amount Regimen has raised in a single fundraising round, further building on the firm’s track record of securing capital. Regimen’s prior annual fundraising record was $15 million.

“We are thrilled by the response from investors,” said Cooper Seeman, Managing Director at Regimen Equity Partners. “We had been planning on six months of fundraising and met our needs in just two months. This is a clear signal of the confidence investors have in our ability to execute our strategy and deliver long-term value. The success of this raise, especially in the face of potential economic headwinds like U.S. tariff uncertainty, underscores the quality and resilience of our portfolio, the strength of our team and our demonstrated investment discipline.”

Regimen has a history of generating strong returns for its investors: its most recent 1-year performance ranged from 15.1% to 21.7%, and its 3-year average performance was 14.5% to 24.3%, depending on the class of limited partnership unit. Regimen’s unique model offers flexibility, diversification, and the potential for long-term capital appreciation, positioning it as an attractive option for accredited investors seeking exposure to private equity.

About Regimen

Regimen Equity Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the ownership transition of small to mid-size Canadian businesses. By partnering with skilled executives, Regimen transforms profitable companies into industry leaders through strategic acquisitions and operational best practices. With offices in Vancouver and Toronto, Regimen focuses on long-term, sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.regimenpartners.com .

Contact:

Nancy Brown,

Regimen Equity Partners

Email: info@regimenpartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.