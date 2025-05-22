The Tile Shop to Debut Exclusive Tile Collection With Nate Berkus

The Tile Shop x Nate Berkus will arrive at all U.S. Tile Shop showrooms and tileshop.com starting fall 2026.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tile Shop (Nasdaq: TTSH) today announced a new collaboration with award-winning designer Nate Berkus. The Tile Shop x Nate Berkus, available exclusively at The Tile Shop, will debut in Tile Shop showrooms and on tileshop.com in early fall 2026. The Tile Shop x Nate Berkus collection will feature floor and wall tiles, in a diverse range of materials and shapes, anchored in a palette of classic shades of charcoal, winter white and terracotta.

“Nate is a prominent force in American design, and we’re excited to offer our customers the opportunity to bring his singular blend of contemporary and classic styling into their homes through tile,” said Kirsty Froelich, Senior Director of Design and Product Development, The Tile Shop. “Nate possesses a remarkable ability to combine materials, colors, shapes and styles to create beautiful pieces that enhance everyday living.”

Froelich added that Tile Shop customers can look forward to mixing and matching the collection’s floor and wall tiles throughout their homes to achieve a Berkus-inspired “modern, classic and refined” look at an accessible price point.

“I am so thrilled to be working with The Tile Shop. They are the very best in their category, and it’s been so great getting to bring this collection to life with their extensive know-how and capabilities,” said Berkus. “Choosing a tile for your home is a big commitment and we wanted to create an offering that feels timeless and thoughtful with colorways and patterns that are distinctly anti-trend and will stand the test of time.”

In addition to The Tile Shop x Nate Berkus, the retailer’s lineup of exclusive collections includes collaborations with famed design partners Laura Park (launching summer 2025), Alison Victoria, Jeffrey Alan Marks, Kelli Fontana and Nikki Chu, as well as heritage brands Laura Ashley and Morris & Co.

ABOUT THE TILE SHOP

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). For more information, visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube.

ABOUT NATE BERKUS

Nate Berkus is one of the world’s most influential interior designers, known for his elevated yet accessible approach to interiors. His thirty-year-and-counting career has included innumerable television shows and home collections, along with designing award-winning interiors. Consistently named to the prestigious AD100 and Elle Décor A-List, Nate has been featured in AD, ELLE Décor, Vogue, The New York Times, Fast Company and The WSJ, among others. His latest book, Foundations, will be released by Simon & Schuster in November 2025. Visit nateberkus.com or @NateBerkus on Instagram for more.

Tile Shop Media Contact: mark.davis@tileshop.com

