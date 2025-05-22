Yuki Now Available in AWS Marketplace for Snowflake Cost Optimization

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuki, a leader in Snowflake cost optimization , today announced that its enterprise-grade platform is now available in AWS Marketplace. This new availability enables Snowflake customers to seamlessly procure and deploy Yuki’s fully automated solution through their existing AWS agreements.

Unlike traditional tools that rely on static reports and manual tuning, Yuki brings a fully automated approach to Snowflake cost optimization. Yuki continuously monitors usage patterns, intelligently adjusts workloads in real-time, and eliminates waste. No manual dashboards or constant oversight required. It’s designed to act, not just advise.

“We designed Yuki specifically for enterprises struggling to control Snowflake costs at scale,” said Ido Ariel Noga, Co-Founder and CEO of Yuki. “By joining AWS Marketplace, we make it easier than ever for organizations to adopt a proven, automation-first solution to optimize their Snowflake environments without the complexity.”

Key Benefits of Yuki in AWS Marketplace:

Enterprise-grade procurement - Easily integrate Yuki into existing procurement workflows via AWS Marketplace, leveraging familiar contracts and billing structures.



Hands-free optimization - Yuki automatically identifies and eliminates inefficiencies, ensuring Snowflake environments are right-sized and cost-efficient.



Accelerated time to value - Fast, frictionless deployment with no changes required to existing queries or data pipelines.



Yuki is now available in AWS Marketplace. Learn more here: [ https://yukidata.com/ ]

Contact Perry Tapiero Public Relations perry@yukidata.com

