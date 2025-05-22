Kevin Nethers, MD, FAAD

Schedule Your Skin Exam Today at the New Cardinal Dermatology Center in Cary, NC

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and this year, it coincides with the opening of Cardinal Dermatology Center , a new physician-led practice now serving Cary and the surrounding Triangle region. With skin cancer rates on the rise and early detection more important than ever, this brand-new center offers a timely and essential service: fast, expert dermatologic care with same-week appointments available now.Conveniently located at 150 Wellesley Trade Lane, Suite 204, Cary, NC 27519, at the intersection of NC Highway 55 and High House Road, Cardinal Dermatology Center is making it easier than ever for residents across Cary, Apex, Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill to prioritize their skin health.Why May Matters: Skin Cancer Awareness MonthSkin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, with an estimated 9,500 people diagnosed every day. Yet, it is also highly preventable and very treatable when caught early. The American Academy of Dermatology urges everyone to perform regular skin self-checks and to see a board-certified dermatologist for full-body exams, especially if you notice any spots that are changing, itching, or bleeding.May serves as a national call-to-action, educating the public about:• Sun safety: Seek shade, wear protective clothing, and apply broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30+)• Avoiding tanning beds• Understanding risks for all skin types and tones• Detecting early signs of basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma• Scheduling skin exams with qualified professionalsCardinal Dermatology Center: Local, Expert, AccessibleAt the helm of Cardinal Dermatology Center is Dr. Kevin Nethers, MD, FAAD , a board-certified dermatologist with a deep passion for early skin cancer detection. Inspired by family members affected by melanoma, Dr. Nethers has contributed to national melanoma research and treatment guidelines. His approach to dermatology is driven by clinical excellence, compassionate care, and fast access to appointments.“Our mission is to give this community the dermatologic access it deserves,” says Dr. Nethers. “Skin cancer is often curable when detected early. If you’ve never had a skin check—or it’s been too long—now is the time.”Same-Week Appointments — No Long WaitsPatients can expect:• Full-body skin cancer screenings and mole evaluations• Diagnosis and treatment of common skin conditions like acne, psoriasis, eczema, and rosacea• Evaluation of hair loss and scalp conditions• Suture removals, wound checks, and follow-up dermatology care• A welcoming, physician-led environment with a focus on medical (not cosmetic) dermatologyAppointments can be scheduled online at www.cardinaldermatologycenter.com Or by calling 919-230-4016________________________________________About Cardinal Dermatology CenterCardinal Dermatology is an independent, physician-owned practice dedicated to providing timely, high-quality medical dermatology care. Located in a modern, easily accessible facility with free parking, the practice was founded to address long delays for dermatologic care in the Triangle area.About Dr. Kevin Nethers• Board-certified dermatologist, Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD)• Trained in Florida with a deep connection to melanoma awareness and prevention• Chief Resident during his dermatology training in Orlando• Passionate about patient education and personalized, evidence-based care________________________________________Take action this May. Protect your skin. Detect problems early. Make your appointment at Cardinal Dermatology Center — where expert care meets timely access.________________________________________

