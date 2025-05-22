Plants paint a picture

As we continue to celebrate American Wetlands Month, we encourage you to look at the plants in your area. One way to tell whether you're looking at a wetland is by identifying the plants. Wetlands typically support hydrophytic—or water-tolerant—plants in areas with standing water or areas where soils are seasonally saturated near the surface.

We wanted to share some photos (click each to enlarge) and information about native Washington plants that can help you identify when you’re in or near a wetland.

American skunk cabbage

This low-growing plant is a sure sign of spring and probably the most well-known wetland plant in Washington. Skunk cabbage, also known as swamp lantern, has a strong odor and is one of the first native plants to flower in the spring.

Broadleaf cattail

Broadleaf cattails can help slow down the water flowing through an area. This plant also absorbs nitrogen and phosphate into its leaves which helps clean up stormwater runoff.

Hardstem bulrush

Also called tule, this tall bulrush has tough, round stems which are used to make baskets and mats. Its seeds are an important food source for waterfowl.

Wapato

Wapato, also known as "arrowhead" because of its arrow-shaped leaves, is not as common in Washington as it once was. It's edible, potato-like tubers are important to many Tribes.

Slough (slew) sedge

In emergent or forested wetland communities, slough sedge maintains stream structure, creates shallow plains where sediments can settle, and provides a nutrient-rich habitat for aquatic organisms and waterfowl.

Common spikerush

Common spikerush is found in wet meadows and along shorelines. Since its roots are rhizomatous, this plant helps control erosion and restore wetland areas.

Hardhack (spirea)

A thicket forming shrub found in swamps, lake margins, and wet meadows. This member of the rose family has pink flower clusters that are great for pollinators.

Oregon ash

Oregon ash is a tree typically found only in wetlands. It grows in mostly wet habitats and prefers sloughs, swales, wet meadows, and swamps.

Unfortunately, the emerald ash borer is closing in on Washington’s ash trees. This invasive beetle has been found in Oregon and British Columbia. You can help prevent the pest from spreading in Washington by keeping an eye out for this bright green insect and limiting the movement of firewood. Learn more from the Washington Invasive Species Council.

Learn more

More information about wetland vegetation is available in our Wetlands 101: Vegetation YouTube video. While the video focuses on wetland plants in Eastern Washington, viewers in other parts of the state will likely find it useful and informative.