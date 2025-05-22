Native Communities Are a High-Impact, Often Overlooked, Opportunity for Funders, Research Finds

A new report from The Bridgespan Group and Native Americans in Philanthropy reveals potential for transformative impact through investment in Native communities.

Boston, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native communities are driving innovative solutions across climate justice, education, economic development, thriving cultures, and more—offering compelling opportunities for transformative social change. Yet, despite this potential, Native communities have long been overlooked, underfunded, and misunderstood by mainstream philanthropy, according to new research released today by The Bridgespan Group and Native Americans in Philanthropy.

Native communities receive less than 1 percent of philanthropic funding, and Native-led organizations receive roughly only half of that, according to the First Nations Development Institute. “However, Native Peoples have long exhibited the tenacity and ingenuity needed to address today’s most pressing challenges,” said Rohit Menezes, a Bridgespan partner and part of the research team. “The current uncertainty around federal funding levels to Tribal Nations and Native communities heightens the need for more philanthropic engagement.”

The report is broken into three parts that address “why,” “how,” and “whom” to fund. Drawing from listening sessions, interviews with more than 60 Native and non-Native philanthropic leaders, and case studies, the research offers strategic reasons for funders to engage and offers a roadmap for how to do so effectively.

Key findings of the research include:

Place-Based Potential : Many Native communities lie within funders' existing geographic portfolios, offering overlooked opportunities to increase impact.

: Many Native communities lie within funders' existing geographic portfolios, offering overlooked opportunities to increase impact. Innovative Solutions : From regenerative agriculture to constitutional reform, Native-led innovation is producing scalable models with global relevance.

: From regenerative agriculture to constitutional reform, Native-led innovation is producing scalable models with global relevance. Economic Impact : Tribal Nations employ hundreds of thousands and contribute billions annually to regional economies, yet they face chronic underinvestment.

: Tribal Nations employ hundreds of thousands and contribute billions annually to regional economies, yet they face chronic underinvestment. Cultural Strength: Native organizations preserve vital languages, restore ecosystems, and build intergenerational wealth and wellness despite limited resources.

The report also explores the “Five Rs of Indigenous Philanthropy,” championed by Native Americans in Philanthropy and building on the work of International Funders for Indigenous Peoples. The “Five Rs” serve as a values-based framework for funders seeking to build meaningful and impactful partnerships with Native communities:

Respect: Honor Native cultures, traditions, and lived experiences; acknowledge the impact of colonization and historical trauma.

Honor Native cultures, traditions, and lived experiences; acknowledge the impact of colonization and historical trauma. Reciprocity: Approach funding as a two-way exchange, where knowledge and resources flow in both directions with mutual benefit.

Approach funding as a two-way exchange, where knowledge and resources flow in both directions with mutual benefit. Responsibility: Be accountable to Native communities and support long-term investments that align with community priorities.

Be accountable to Native communities and support long-term investments that align with community priorities. Relationships: Build authentic, trust-based connections by showing up consistently and sharing decision-making power.

Build authentic, trust-based connections by showing up consistently and sharing decision-making power. Redistribution: Recognize the origins of philanthropic wealth and intentionally return resources to Native communities as a matter of justice and equity.

According to Menezes, “Perhaps, most important, over the course of our research, Native leaders shared their advice for funders who want to engage with Native communities. That advice, coupled with the five Rs of Indigenous Philanthropy, offers actionable guidance for donors.”

Additionally, the report surfaces immediate entry points for funders to start or deepen support; next-level opportunities for systemic investment in areas such as land return, data infrastructure, and Indigenous education; and real-world success stories from funders including the Bush Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, and the Northwest Area Foundation.

"Native communities have always been sources of innovation, strength, and solutions,” said Erik Stegman, chief executive officer of Native Americans in Philanthropy. “This research affirms what we at Native Americans in Philanthropy have long known: when philanthropy shows up with respect and commitment, the impact is profound and the opportunities ahead are limitless.”

Read the full report at: https://www.bridgespan.org/insights/the-impact-and-opportunity-of-investing-in-native-communities

About The Bridgespan Group

The Bridgespan Group is a global nonprofit that collaborates with social change organizations, philanthropists, and impact investors to make the world more equitable and just. Bridgespan’s services include strategy consulting and advising, sourcing and diligence, and leadership team support. We take what we learn from this work and build on it with original research, identifying best practices and innovative ideas to share with the social sector. We work from locations in Boston, Delhi, Johannesburg, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

About Native Americans in Philanthropy

For over 30 years, Native Americans in Philanthropy (NAP) has promoted equitable and effective philanthropy in Native communities. We do this through leadership development, education, research, and strategic partnerships with funders and philanthropic organizations. The cornerstone of our work is our relatives and our networks. NAP supports several communities of stakeholders that work together to build knowledge, community, priorities, and power in the sector. These networks include Native professionals in philanthropy, elected Tribal leaders, Native youth leaders, Native philanthropic executives and board members, Native nonprofit leaders, and allies.

Liz London The Bridgespan Group 646-562-8906 liz.london@bridgespan.org

