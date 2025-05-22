Kinglike Concierge reveals 2025 budget luxury travel destinations

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinglike Concierge has released its 2025 European Budget Luxury Travel Index, spotlighting the most cost-effective European destinations for Americans seeking five-star luxury vacations.

Greece emerges as the premier destination, offering a week-long luxury experience, including business class flights, upscale accommodations, spa treatments, and Michelin-star dining, for just $1,329 per person.

The comprehensive study evaluated the 20 most popular European countries, analyzing costs associated with five-star hotels, return business class flights from JFK New York, high-end spa treatments, and Michelin-starred meals.

The findings reveal that European luxury travel can be both indulgent and affordable when travellers choose their destinations wisely.

Top 5 Most Affordable European Countries for a 5-Star Stay:

Greece – $1,329 per week

Spain – $1,529 per week

Germany – $1,638 per week

Italy – $1,666 per week

UK – $1,926 per week

Greece leads the index, combining affordable luxury, rich cultural experiences, and stunning landscapes. Spain and Germany follow closely, offering exceptional value in high-end accommodations and dining. Turkey stands out for its remarkably low costs in five-star accommodations ($330 per week) and spa treatments ($22 per session).

Interestingly, while Malta offers the most affordable Michelin-star dining at $133 per person, it ranks as the most expensive overall destination, with a total weekly cost of $4,296 per person.

About Kinglike Concierge

Kinglike Concierge is a boutique luxury travel design company that curates hand-picked villas, yachts, and tailor-made experiences across Greece, Italy, and other coveted Mediterranean destinations.

From private jet charters to last-minute Michelin-star reservations, the team specialises in crafting seamless, one-of-a-kind itineraries for guests who want every detail handled with precision and flair.

Find out the full index results by visiting Kinglike Concierge .

Methodology:

The European Budget Luxury Travel Index calculated the average costs for a one-week luxury vacation per person, including:

Seven nights in a five-star hotel (data sourced from Booking.com for stays in July, August, or September 2025)

Return business class flights from JFK New York (data sourced from Kayak for travel dates September 6–13, 2025)

High-end spa treatments (average prices sourced from massageprices.com and supplementary online research)

Michelin-star dining experiences (average prices sourced from Chef’s Pencil’s 2024 study)

This index serves as a valuable resource for travelers seeking luxury experiences without exorbitant costs, highlighting destinations where opulence meets affordability.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00281f76-4f21-49e2-81ae-716a52ec472d

Media Contact: Charlie Clark

