Simple Avo™ Named “Best Virtual Health Coach” in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Simple Life ’s Avo™ AI Health Coach has been selected as winner of the “Best Virtual Health Coach” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Avo™, the AI Health Coach, is a core part of the Simple app—a weight loss platform designed to make lasting results achievable without the stress, medications or surgery. By challenging traditional, restrictive approaches, Simple offers a more sustainable method grounded in consistency, personalization and real-life support. Avo™ provides hyper-personalized, evidence-based guidance 24/7, empowering users to build habits that stick.

Avo™ checks in with users every day to review their progress, adjusts their plan, assigns tasks, and offers proactive support— such as optimizing meals and helping users manage emotional or stress eating. Avo’s technology features include smart camera functionality for instant meal feedback without weighing food or counting calories; Voice capabilities enabling a human-like coaching interaction; and Hyper-personalization, using unique user data and behavioral patterns to tailor advice and create adaptive daily personalized plans to advance behavior change. Science-led, the AI has been trained by registered dietitians and doctors to deliver evidence-based advice. The solution includes fluency in all languages and accessibility for both free and paid users.

With more peer-reviewed studies underway, Simple is looking to advance Avo™’s capabilities, integrating more real-time feedback tools, and expanding its global reach. The AI has been designed to focus on human empathy delivering a supportive, and motivating “personality” so that clients feel they’re engaging with a caring friend rather than a bot and acting as an accountability partner.

“Our research also shows that users who engage with Avo™ not only improve their nutrition habits but also report experiencing lasting weight loss, higher energy levels, increased confidence, and sustained motivation. With over 70% of US adults struggling with weight, we designed Avo™ to meet the demand for a sustainable, accessible, and deeply personal–one that supports clients like a trusted guide combining empathy and evidence said Mike Prytkov, CEO at Simple. “We’re grateful to MedTech Breakthrough for this recognition and excited to keep pushing the boundaries of virtual coaching as Avo™ continues to evolve and empower millions to achieve their health goals.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories—including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond—the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year’s program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

“Simple’s AI solution is redefining virtual coaching with empathy, innovation, and scientific rigor. Traditional approaches to weight loss often fall short, relying on extreme diets, restrictive rules, or impersonal, one-size-fits-all methods. However, human habits, emotions, and individual needs are complex, leaving many feeling frustrated and unsupported in their weight loss journey,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Avo™ is not just AI; it’s a transformative coach, transforming the journey of weight loss. Simple makes sustainable, enjoyable, and personalized weight loss a reality for everyone, breaking barriers and creating a healthier, happier world. Congratulations to Simple on being our pick for ‘Best Virtual Health Coach!”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Simple

The Simple app coaches people on long-term weight loss and healthy eating.

We empathize with the frustration people feel as a result of fad diets, false promises, and confusing health info. So everything we recommend is delivered with care (not judgment!) and intentionally free from unreasonable, unsustainable, and joyless dieting practices. That's right — Simple’s practical weight loss approach doesn't require calorie counting, weighing every bite, or the extremes of getting surgery or taking medication.

Simple members are supported to make steady progress towards their desired weight and a healthier lifestyle through our positive, easy-to-follow daily coaching.

