MUTOH America Welcomes Noah Jones as New Marketing Manager

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MUTOH America, Inc., an industry leader in wide-format printers and cutting plotters, proudly announces the addition of Noah Jones as Marketing Manager, based at the company’s headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.Noah brings a creative and strategic edge to MUTOH’s leadership team, combining a background in brand development, digital marketing, and customer journey optimization. With years of experience in B2B and B2C markets, Noah’s approach blends design thinking with data-driven decision-making.“We’re excited to welcome Noah to the team,” said Brian Phipps, President of MUTOH America, Inc. “His energy, fresh perspective, and experience in traditional and digital media will be a great asset as we expand our presence in the industry.”In his new role, Noah will oversee the marketing and product teams and lead initiatives that strengthen brand presence, elevate customer engagement, and drive growth across North and Latin America.“There’s something truly exciting about sharing technology that helps people bring their ideas to life. From signage to fine art, MUTOH printers empower creators—and I’m honored to help tell that story,” Noah shared.

