The Return of a Forgotten Master: Michael Henry Harrison Reappraised

Pink in her studio - courtesy Charlotte Burn Pink hold the Michael Henry Harrison Book

The Story and Works of Michael Henry Harrison Come to Light in New Book and Exhibition

Michael’s art was celebrated in his lifetime and was included in exhibitions at the Royal Academy, Royal Watercolour Society, and across London, Rome, and the Cotswolds.” — Pink Harrison

BROADWAY, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new book and exhibition are set to honour the life and legacy of the acclaimed British artist Michael Henry Harrison (1948 - 1983), whoseextraordinary, yet under recognised body of work, is being unveiled to the public in a major celebration, curated by his wife and artistic partner, Pink Harrison.Entitled “An Artist’s Life” the newly published book features 120 pages of sketches, paintings and deeply personal reflections, charting Michael’s artistic evolution from his early years on a Cotswolds farm in Snowshill, to a prolific period painting and teaching in Italy and finally back to Snowshill, where he painted until his untimely death at age 35. The book includes a foreword by bestselling author Henry Porter (The Enigma Girl), and is available in a limited edition of 150 copies, with the first copy (1/150) being Auctioned. Softcover editions are also available from the web site.Coinciding with the book’s release, a major retrospective exhibition of Harrison’s work will take place at the Broadway Museum & Art Gallery , running during the Broadway Arts Festival from 6th June to 14th June 2025 . Many of the original paintings on display have been long held in private collections and are being publicly shown for the first time in over four decades. The Museum’s exhibition also features works from the renowned Broadway Artists Colony, including pieces by John Singer Sargent, a lifelong inspiration to Harrison.In tandem with the exhibition and book launch, 15 of Michaels original oil and watercolour paintings are being released as limited-edition fine art prints, each restricted to just 50 copies. The first edition of 6 featured paintings (1/50) will also be auctioned. These prints are replicas of the family’s own originals collection and offer art lovers a very rare opportunity to own part of an enduring legacy.“This journey has been about more than memory, it has been about justice” says Pink Harrison. “Michael’s art was celebrated in his lifetime, and was included in exhibitions at the Royal Academy, Royal Watercolour Society, and across London, Rome, and the Cotswolds. But, without today’s digital tools, his reach has remained limited. This project ensures his work will find the audience it has always deserved”. Michael’s nephew and Godson, Ben Harrison, who owns the farm where Michael grew up, is assisting Pink with the project.Ben describes it as “A beautiful, uplifting, yet sad love story of an artist’s life”

