When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 21, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 22, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: PennRose Farms, LLC

Wellington, FL (May 21, 2025)—PennRose Farms, LLC is recalling 5-pound mesh bags of whole cucumbers because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Our firm was notified by our supplier, Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc., that these cucumbers are being recalled by Bedner Growers, Inc. and have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

PennRose Farms repacked some of these cucumbers in 5-pound mesh bags (1,152 cases or 9,216 individual units) showing Restaurant Depot and PennRose Farms logos. The bags can be identified using the UPC code 841214101714, packaged between May 2-May 5, with lot numbers (48-122, 48-123, 48-124, 48-125). These products were shipped to Restaurant Depot distribution centers located in NJ, GA, FL, IL, and OH.

No other PennRose Farms packaged products are impacted by this recall. It has advised the distribution centers it works with of the recall and directed them to alert customers that received the products.

Consumers that have Restaurant Depot and PennRose Farms cucumbers covered by this recall are urged not to consume them and to discard them immediately. Restaurants, retailers, and distributors that have the recalled cucumbers should destroy them. If the product has been served to consumers, they should be notified of the potential health concern. Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute them. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products may obtain additional information by contacting PennRose Farms at 800 804 7254 (8 am to 5 pm EST). Consumers with health concerns should consult directly with their health care providers.

PennRose Farms is conducting this recall in coordination with the FDA.

Link to FDA Outbreak Advisory.