Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 21, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 22, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Allergen – Egg, tree nuts Soy and Milk Company Name: New Grains Gluten Free Bakery Brand Name: Brand Name(s) New Grain Gluten Free Bakery Product Description: Product Description Breads, bagels, caramel bars, cookies and croutons

Company Announcement

May 21, 2025 — Spanish Fork, Utah — New Grains Gluten Free Bakery is recalling a variety of products, including breads, bagels, cookies, and croutons, because they may contain undeclared eggs, tree nuts, soy, and milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs, tree nuts, soy, or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The following products are affected by this recall:

Artisan White Bread (Contains: Egg)

Artisan Multigrain Bread (Contains: Egg)

Artisan Sourdough Bread (Contains: Egg)

Artisan Cinnamon Raisin Bread (Contains: Egg)

Blueberry Bagels (Contains: Egg)

Cinnamon Raisin Bagels (Contains: Egg)

Plain Bagels (Contains: Egg)

Multigrain Bagels (Contains: Egg)

Artisan Sourdough Ciabatta Rolls (Contains: Egg)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (Contains: Egg, Milk, Soy)

Dye-Free Frosted Sugar Cookie (Contains: Egg, Milk, Soy)

Frosted Sugar Cookie (Contains: Egg, Milk, Soy)

Coconut Macaroon Cookie (Contains: Egg, Milk, Soy)

Pecan Caramel Bar (Contains: Egg, Milk, Tree nuts)

Brownie Chocolate Chip Cookie (Contains: Egg, Milk, Soy)

Artisan Seasoned Croutons (Contains: Egg, Milk)

Seasoned Bread Crumbs (Contains: Egg, Milk)

These products were distributed between 04/07 and 04/21 under lot numbers 90–107 in the state of Utah through retail stores. The breads and croutons were packaged in clear vacuum-sealed plastic bags, while the cookies were packaged in regular clear plastic bags. The affected products have labels that indicate they are "gluten-free" and display the New Grains brand name. The label colors could be red, purple, orange, blue, green, or pink.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products containing eggs, tree nuts, soy, and milk were distributed in labels that did not reveal the presence of eggs, tree nuts, soy, and milk.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the products and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact New Grains Gluten Free Bakery at 801-980-5751 between 10 AM and 3 PM MST, Monday through Friday.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Link to Initial Press Release