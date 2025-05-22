VGTel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) Signs Letter of Intent with Arizona Elementary School, Launching Youth-Focused Astronomy Pilot Program for Fall 2025

LANDER, Wyo., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VGTel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with an elementary school in Arizona, officially launching its Youth Astronomy Pilot Program beginning in the Fall 2025 school year. Full details of the participating school and partners will be disclosed in a forthcoming press release.

This initiative is part of VGTel’s broader mission to inspire and empower the next generation through space-based education. At the core of this effort is a simple truth: our children are the future, and by bringing the wonders of the universe into their classrooms, we can ignite curiosity and lay the foundation for lifelong learning in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The program will provide real-time astronomy experiences during school hours, allowing educators to tap into live galactic events and incorporate them directly into their curriculum. From active solar observation to the tracking of distant galaxies and cosmic events, VGTel’s system gives students a front-row seat to the universe, all from within the classroom.

"We believe that access to the stars should not be limited by location or budget," said Ken Williams, CEO of VGTel, Inc. “By providing real-time astronomy tools and content, we’re not just teaching science, we’re inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and dreamers.”

To make daytime astronomy possible, VGTel will host a dedicated telescope on the opposite side of the planet, enabling North America and South America classrooms to observe the night sky in real-time while school is in session. VGTel will also deliver real-time media from our U.S. based solar camera that streams time-lapse footage of solar activity, helping students explore phenomena like solar flares and sunspots, bringing astrophysics down to Earth in a way that’s interactive and educational.

During the pilot program, VGTel, Inc. works closely with the participating school to integrate real-time astronomy into the classroom environment. VGTel provides technical expertise and support, streaming equipment to adapt to display projectors, monitor, and access to live solar and deep-sky imagery. Teachers receive guidance on how to incorporate this content into their STEM curriculum, while students engage with cosmic events in real time, often for the first time. Throughout the program, VGTel gathers feedback from educators and staff to refine the system, ensuring it is both educationally impactful and easy to use. The goal is to create a scalable model for future nationwide implementation.

As interest from schools continues to grow, VGTel, Inc. plans to expand its astronomy education model both nationally and internationally, establishing a robust network of academic partners. Following the pilot program, participating schools will have the option to subscribe to a full educational package that includes live-streamed astronomy content, real-time galactic event tracking, solar activity timelapses, and access to a secured library of curated digital media. The subscription price is undetermined at present.

A key innovation in this offering will be the integration of VGTel’s proprietary meme coin, which will serve as a ledger tool to verify access, catalog content, and provide digital proof of ownership for the photons and electrons that make up each media file—assets we consider intellectual property. This blockchain-backed system will enhance transparency, streamline billing, reduce operational costs, and create a foundation for long-term media rights management in education.

The platform is designed to align with emerging federal and state STEM initiatives, making it a powerful candidate for public and private funding. By integrating advanced technology, blockchain-based transparency, and STEM-aligned curricula, VGTel is not only enhancing the way students experience space—it’s creating a sustainable, scalable educational infrastructure for the future.

The potential market is substantial:

● United States: Approximately 95,852 public K–12 schools

● North America: Including Canada and Mexico, the number increases significantly.

● South America: Countries like Brazil and Argentina have extensive K–12 education systems, with Brazil alone having thousands of schools

Community colleges and universities also represent a major opportunity. Many of these institutions lack the budget or infrastructure to implement advanced astronomy or real-time sky monitoring programs, making them ideal candidates for VGTel’s affordable, subscription-based service.

About VGTel, Inc.

VGTel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) is a publicly traded company focused on advanced astronomy, atmospheric monitoring, and space-based education technologies. With a commitment to innovation and outreach, VGTel is building a global network to unlock real-time views of the universe, bringing the stars into homes, schools, and research institutions around the world.

