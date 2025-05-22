First U.S. Machine to Turn Air into Gasoline Debuts in NYC

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a rooftop demonstration in Manhattan’s Garment District, New York–based fuels company Aircela unveiled the first working machine in the U.S. that produces gasoline directly from air. Compact and modular, the unit combines direct air capture and on-site fuel synthesis into a single deployable machine—roughly the size of a refrigerator.

Designed to produce fossil-free gasoline, the machine pulls CO2 directly from the atmosphere and converts it into fuel that’s fully compatible with today’s engines—no modifications required.

“When I first spoke with Eric, I told him, ‘I wish you all the success in the world, but I can’t believe this is going to work.’ Fortunately, I was wrong. Aircela has earned my full respect, and I’m thrilled to celebrate this historic moment. I’m convinced this marks the beginning of a long and important journey — one whose impact is still vastly underestimated today.”

— Karl Dums, Former Senior Project Lead of eFuels, Porsche AG

The machine was successfully demonstrated in front of a live audience, with guests including New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher, New York State Energy Chairman Richard Kauffman, and several early investors. The event showcased Aircela’s working machine, designed to produce real, usable gasoline—on-site and in real time.

Strategic investor Maersk Growth—the venture arm of shipping company A.P. Moller – Maersk—sees Aircela’s technology as a meaningful step toward global decarbonization efforts.

“We invested in Aircela because of their innovative approach to production of low-emission fuels based on direct air capture. With the first prototype working, we have seen an important step towards that goal. We now look forward to seeing Aircela scale and reduce cost, paving the way for what will hopefully become the transition of Maersk from investor to customer.”

— Morten Bo Christiansen, Senior Vice President, Head of Energy Transition, A.P. Moller Maersk

While large-scale synthetic fuel projects have attracted headlines, Aircela’s approach is radically different: fully modular, instantly deployable, and built for distributed production. It offers a climate-aligned alternative to fossil fuels — without requiring new infrastructure or new vehicles.

Initial deployments of Aircela’s machines are expected to begin later this fall.

About Aircela

Aircela makes modular machines that produce fossil-free, engine-ready gasoline from air, water, and renewable electricity. Designed for flexible deployment and drop-in compatibility, Aircela’s technology offers a practical alternative to fossil fuels—without requiring new vehicles, new infrastructure, or new habits.

The company was founded in 2019 by Mia Dahlgren and Eric Dahlgren, and is backed by Chris Larsen (founder of Ripple Labs), Jeff Ubben (investor and activist board member of ExxonMobil), Maersk Growth, and others.

Media Contact

Nora Abramov

Head of Communications | Aircela

nora@aircela.com

A full album of photos from the event and the machine is available here.





































Side View: Aircela's Modular Design A side view of Aircela’s machine with its integrated fuel nozzle—designed for drop-in use with today’s standard engines. Aircela Launches First U.S. Machine Turning Air Into Gasoline Aircela’s modular machine was unveiled on the rooftop of the company’s New York City headquarters, with the Empire State Building in the backdrop. Aircela Launches First U.S. Machine Turning Air Into Gasoline Co-founders Mia Dahlgren and Eric Dahlgren, joined by New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher, cut the ribbon on Aircela’s first operational machine in Manhattan’s Garment District. Close-Up of Aircela’s Fuel Nozzle A detailed view of Aircela’s integrated fuel nozzle. Gasoline From Air, In Real Time Eric Dahlgren, co-founder of Aircela, fills a bottle with gasoline made on-site—produced in real time by the Aircela machine. Erik Bottcher and Richard Kauffman at Aircela Launch New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher and NY State Energy Chairman Richard Kauffman attend Aircela’s rooftop launch event in Manhattan. Aircela Board Member Jeff Ubben Attends Aircela's Launch Jeff Ubben, investor and activist board member of ExxonMobil, speaks with Aircela co-founder Eric Dahlgren at Aircela's launch. Klaus Lackner Joins Aircela’s NYC Demonstration Dr. Klaus Lackner—Aircela's senior science advisor and a pioneer in direct air capture—joins the company’s rooftop launch event in New York City. Inside Aircela’s Machine An internal view of the Aircela machine reveals the system’s modular components.

