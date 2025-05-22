Beyonce Dazzles on Cowboy Carter Stage in Custom Brilliant Earth Bolo Necklace

Brand Launches Limited Edition Diamond Bee Pendant Inspired By Queen Bey’s Iconic Country Western Style

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth, a leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, proudly unveils its limited-edition Diamond Bee Pendant necklace, inspired by the custom bolo tie crafted for Beyoncé and worn during her show-stopping Chicago performance on the Cowboy Carter Tour at Soldier Field on Saturday. The exclusive piece worn by Beyonce captures her singular brilliance and a bespoke design that reflects her bold Western aesthetic.

Inspired by Beyoncé’s breakthrough album Cowboy Carter, and her iconic Queen Bey persona, this exceptional one-of-a-kind bolo tie features a crown-wearing bee with a striking 14.46-carat natural black diamond, complemented by 1,046 diamonds (5.7 total carat weight) set in repurposed 18K yellow gold.

“Beyoncé is a treasure, and so is this pendant,” said Pam Catlett, Chief Brand Officer at Brilliant Earth. “Our extraordinary design team channeled her transformative artistry into a piece that celebrates her cultural impact and our craftsmanship. It is an honor and delight for our brand to celebrate Beyonce’s iconic artistry and her unrelenting and inspiring commitment to self-expression.”

This marks a watershed moment in the growth and evolution of the Brilliant Earth brand as a leader and innovator in today’s culture. For over two decades, the Company has defined excellence through uncompromising artistry, bold self-expression, masterful craftsmanship, industry leading standards, and exceptional quality.

Inspired by the custom bolo necklace, the Company launched a Diamond Bee Pendant necklace, bringing this distinctive aesthetic to life as a limited-edition piece. The necklace captures this unparalleled spirit with shimmering rows of natural diamonds and an adjustable 16-to-18-inch chain and is crafted with repurposed gold. With only a select number made, and only available for a limited time, the necklace embodies a refined artistry that captures the cultural significance of Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter evolution.

Limited-Edition Diamond Bee Pendant necklace details:

Retails for $595

Available in limited quantity at BrilliantEarth.com and select Brilliant Earth showrooms

Adjustable repurposed gold chain from 16-to-18 inches

Embedded with sparkling natural diamonds

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million, and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for 15 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 42 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Colin Bourland

investorrelations@brilliantearth.com

Colleen Clarke

VP, Integrated Marketing

colleen.clarke@brilliantearth.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b75628cd-2fca-417c-9023-fabda7d19a5d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffc1f626-80ee-466b-b068-0968b8f37fae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec84fb49-40c3-45ef-8974-7bef03a388fa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/786155a9-6103-4522-ae29-41e94b4bd846

