CBAK Energy Launches Share Buyback Program Authorizing Repurchase of Up to $20 Million in Common Stock Over the Next 12 Months

DALIAN, China, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy,” or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $20 million of shares of its common stock.

The share repurchase program is designed to return value to shareholders and support the Company’s efforts to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market’s minimum bid price requirement. CBAK Energy may repurchase shares from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, restrictions under the terms of our loan agreements and other considerations. This program terminates on May 20, 2026, may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of common stock.

“This share repurchase program reflects our confidence in the long-term value of CBAK Energy,” said Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “In addition to being a prudent use of capital, the program is designed to support our stock price and assist in curing our current Nasdaq minimum bid price deficiency.”

“The Company has consistently maintained one of the highest gross margins in the industry. In 2024, we achieved a gross margin of 31.5% in our battery segment and 23.7% across the entire business. We continue to serve a growing portfolio of world-class, internationally recognized customers who have relied on our battery cells for years. Notably, our flagship product, the Model 32140, captured 19% of the global market share in 2024. These strong fundamentals reinforce our belief that the current stock price significantly undervalues the Company. We are therefore pleased to initiate this share repurchase program, which we believe will better reflect the intrinsic value of our business,” commented Jiewei Li, Chief Financial Officer.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company’s products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn

