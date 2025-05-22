Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,421 in the last 365 days.

New Mini-Book Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Florence Nightingale: “The Amazing Life of Florence Nightingale: The Reluctant Celebrity” Now Available

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning actor, author, speaker, and nurse historian Candace Campbell, DNP, RN, CNL, CVP, FNAP, is proud to announce the release of her latest mini-book, The Amazing Life of Florence Nightingale: The Reluctant Celebrity, published by Tremendous Leadership. This compact and compelling biography offers readers a powerful introduction to the trials, triumphs, and enduring influence of one of history’s most extraordinary women of faith.

Florence Nightingale is widely recognized as the founder of modern nursing, but her life encompassed far more than her work during the Crimean War. With vivid storytelling and historical insight, Campbell highlights Nightingale’s leadership, scientific innovation, and social reform efforts—all driven by a deep spiritual calling and unshakable integrity.

“This book is a perfect introduction for readers who want to understand Florence Nightingale’s impact without committing to a full-length biography,” says Campbell. “It fits in your pocket or purse, making it ideal for inspiration on the go.”

This is Dr. Campbell’s second book exploring Nightingale’s legacy. Her previous work, Channeling Florence Nightingale: Integrity, Insight, Innovation, offers a deeper reflection on how Nightingale’s values can inform today’s healthcare challenges and leadership needs. Through writing, speaking, and performance, Campbell continues to illuminate the timeless relevance of Nightingale’s life and work.

Dr. Tracey Jones of Tremendous Leadership interviewed Campbell here: https://youtu.be/fZuRK9bBMhg?si=6Ofh-HdXVJ9jMSmV

About the Author

Candace Campbell, DNP, RN, CNL, CVP, FNAP, is an award-winning author, nurse, and performer. She is known for her solo theatrical portrayal of Florence Nightingale and her contributions to healthcare leadership and professional development. Her unique blend of art and science brings historical figures to life in ways that educate, inspire, and transform.

The Amazing Life of Florence Nightingale: The Reluctant Celebrity
Available now through TremendousLeadership.com
An inspiring gift for healthcare professionals, students, and lifelong learners.

Contact:
Dr. Candy Campbell
395555@email4pr.com
202-519-1311

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e07ba43-7e31-4a7e-9483-e6125fea2c6e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/079e156b-fcd2-4dfc-954c-53195021f639

A video accompanying this announcement is available at 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b2c4ce5-c2a3-450a-bd83-ccb7c29f44f0


The Amazing Life of Florence Nightingale book cover

The Amazing Life of Florence Nightingale by Dr. Candy Campbell
Dr. Tracey Jones interviews author Candace Campbell

Dr. Tracey Jones interviews author Candace Campbell (Florence Nightingale) on her new book release

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Mini-Book Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Florence Nightingale: “The Amazing Life of Florence Nightingale: The Reluctant Celebrity” Now Available

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more