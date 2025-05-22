Synchronoss Personal Cloud Enhances Genius AI Functionality and Adds New Features to Significantly Improve Photo Discovery and Engagement

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss”) (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud platforms, today announced the release of Synchronoss Personal Cloud 25.5, introducing new AI-powered capabilities and enhanced user experiences, including:

Enhanced photo editing, with new styles and transformations that inspire joy and spark creativity

AI-curated personalized memories with auto-styled photos

Innovative timeline comparisons with personalized “Then and Now” photos

GPS-Integrated photo view

New Features Reimagine Memory Discovery

Built on Synchronoss Genius AI, the latest update delivers a personalized and intelligent way for users to creatively engage with, relive, and enhance their most meaningful memories.

Stylized Moments , now more dynamic, selects eligible photos and automatically applies artistic effects, prompting users with a preview notification and allowing easy interaction to relive or share those moments.

, now more dynamic, selects eligible photos and automatically applies artistic effects, prompting users with a preview notification and allowing easy interaction to relive or share those moments. Locations Map organizes photos and videos by geographic data, displaying them across an interactive world map. From family vacations to milestone road trips, users can browse memories spatially, making rediscovery feel like time travel.

organizes photos and videos by geographic data, displaying them across an interactive world map. From family vacations to milestone road trips, users can browse memories spatially, making rediscovery feel like time travel. Then and Now presents pairs of photos across years, creating meaningful side-by-side retrospectives, like the first day of kindergarten versus the first day of middle school.



“The new functionality in Synchronoss Personal Cloud directly addresses the challenge of digital content overload, making it easier than ever for users to find and enjoy the photos that matter most, which often get lost within ever-growing photo libraries,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “By intelligently indexing, categorizing, and providing AI-powered creative tools and features, Synchronoss is enabling users to unlock and relive the hidden value within their digital lives.”

Powering Global Cloud Innovation

These features reflect Synchronoss' continued investment in AI innovation and its commitment to empowering users to protect and personalize their digital lives. Synchronoss Personal Cloud is currently deployed by tier-one global carriers and supports over 11 million subscribers worldwide.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and other advanced features, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Domenick Cilea

Springboard

dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Denyeau / Ryan Gardella

ICR INC.

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

ryan.gardella@icrinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.