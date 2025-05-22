NordVPN rolls out post-quantum encryption to all applications

LONDON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN, a leading cybersecurity company, announces the launch of post-quantum encryption (PQE) support for all its VPN applications. The first iteration of post-quantum cryptography was implemented on the NordVPN Linux application last year. In 2025, NordVPN also rolled out its PQE feature for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, including Android TV and tvOS.

“As quantum computing advances, the traditional encryption methods used by most VPN protocols today will eventually become vulnerable. By integrating PQE into our VPN infrastructure, we're taking a proactive step to ensure long-term confidentiality and resilience for our customers' data, both now and in a post-quantum future,” says Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN .

In September 2024, NordVPN released a Linux app update with the first post-quantum cryptography upgrade for the NordLynx protocol — a high-performance VPN protocol known for its extreme speed and security, based on WireGuard. The upgraded protocol complied with the latest National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards for post-quantum encryption and protected Linux users from quantum decryption, while also collecting essential performance metrics, such as impact on connection speeds and latency.

“The gathered data served as a stepping stone in the transition to quantum-resistant encryption to the rest of our platforms,” says Briedis. “The Linux case demonstrated that we successfully maintained the highest level of user experience in terms of connection time and speed during the transition. As a result, other applications followed to ensure long-term data security for our users.”

PQE is enabled with a toggle switch — once turned on under “Connections” in “Settings,” the feature will automatically activate whenever the user connects via the NordLynx protocol.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, trusted by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to enhance online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN’s key features is Threat Protection Pro, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. NordVPN is part of Nord Security , whose latest product is Saily , a global eSIM service. Known for its user-friendly design, NordVPN offers some of the best prices on the market and operates over 7,600 servers in 118 countries. For more information, visit nordvpn.com .

More information: skirmante@nordsec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.