American Rebel Congratulates Tony Stewart on Top Fuel Victory at Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals

Stewart’s Fourth Consecutive Final and Second Victory of his Top Fuel Career

American Rebel Light Beer Sponsorship of Tony Stewart Racing Drivers Tony Stewart and Matt Hagan Celebrate Stewart Win and Stewart Heads to 109th Indianapolis 500 to Join the INDYCAR on FOX team for Pre-Race Show

Nashville, TN, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (americanrebelbeer.com) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel (americanrebel.com), is proud to congratulate Tony Stewart on his victory at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals in the Top Fuel Dragster (nhra.com) this past weekend at the Route 66 Raceway (route66raceway.com) in Chicago. This past weekend’s race marked the fourth consecutive final for Stewart and the second victory of his Top Fuel Career.

“I said at Vegas that I was extremely impressed and pleased with the progress our team has been making,” said Stewart. “There were tricky track conditions on Friday, so I was excited about getting number one qualifier in Q1. There are a lot of heavy hitters that can really perform when the track is great and we just hadn’t been there yet. When the track cooled off and we ran a 3.67 (ET) yesterday, we got really excited. We had talked amongst our group about how tough it is to race for a championship at the end of the season when we haven’t raced in cooler conditions like we will have in the Fall. We had that this weekend, so to run that well was very encouraging. Now we have data that we can go back and look at and won’t be starting from scratch. We had a mixture of warm and cool conditions today for eliminations. I talked with Leah (Pruett, Stewart’s wife and driver of the Tony Stewart Racing ( tsrnitro.com ) Top Fuel Dragster until she stepped away to start a family) before the Final about what I had to do to beat Justin (Ashley). We concluded I had to just keep doing what I’ve been doing and get up on the wheel. You know when you race Justin, you have to bring your “A game” and rise to the occasion. His reaction times are the best out here and he does that both in qualifying and eliminations. That makes today’s win for our Rinnai crew that much more special. They have a great team and program. When you can beat them, it is a feather in your cap because you’re beating one of the best teams in the business.”

“I couldn’t be more proud for Tony, Leah, Matt and the entire Tony Stewart Racing team,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. “Tony making four consecutive finals with two of them being wins is amazing; and Matt is also running really well. Our distributors, retailers and customers love our association with Tony Stewart Racing and Tony’s support team have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help American Rebel Beer every way they can. It’s been a fantastic experience!”

Stewart’s previous three consecutive final-round appearances came at the 65th NHRA Winternationals, NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas, and American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Charlotte in addition to the fourth consecutive final-round appearance at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals in Chicago.

The fact that Tony Stewart may be the most versatile driver in the history of auto racing was highlighted again this weekend as Stewart earned a trifecta in Chicago with Stewart’s previous win on the oval track in Chicago, his win as a team owner with driver Donny Schatz’s 2005 and 2017 wins on the dirt track, and now Stewart’s win in Top Fuel on the dragstrip. Stewart’s versatility will again be highlighted this coming weekend as Stewart will join Danica Patrick and Chris Myers and the INDYCAR on FOX team and participate in the pre-race show for the 109th Indianapolis 500. Pre-race coverage begins at 10 am Eastern.

American Rebel is an associate sponsor on the Tony Stewart driven Top Fuel Dragster and the Matt Hagan driven Funny Car for all 20 races of the NHRA Mission Foods 2025 season as well as the primary sponsor of the Matt Hagan Funny Car for five races, including the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the primary sponsor of the Tony Stewart Top Fuel Dragster for one race during the 2025 season. Being a sponsor provides opportunities for vast exposure during the race broadcasts on Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and Fox Sports 2 (FS2). Ratings for NHRA telecasts are very strong and visibility continues to expand through additional streaming options through NHRA.tv.

In addition to the strong television viewership of NHRA racing, NHRA has unveiled exciting opportunities for digital media and content creators for the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. Aiming to change the way influencers, content creators and digital media members experience drag racing, NHRA is working to expand its reach across social media platforms with its Cornwell Tools Burnout Box Content Creator Zone. This expansion and emphasis in the digital media space will significantly benefit American Rebel.

American Rebel has also benefitted from the relationship with Tony Stewart Racing through the social media reach of Tony Stewart, Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett. Tony Stewart has nearly 750,000 followers on X (@TonyStewart) and over 250,000 followers on Instagram (@tsrsmoke). Matt Hagan has nearly 150,000 followers on Instagram (@matthagan_fc) and Leah Pruett has nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram (@leah.pruett).

Primary sponsorship dates for American Rebel Beer on the Matt Hagan Funny Car are April 25 – 27 at the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Concord, NC; June 20 – 22 at the Virginia NHRA Nationals at North Dinwiddle, VA; August 14 – 17 at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals in Brainerd, MN; September 26 – 28 at the NHRA Midwest Nationals near St. Louis, MO; and October 30 – November 2 at the NHRA Nevada Nationals in Las Vegas, NV. American Rebel Beer will also be a primary sponsor for the Tony Stewart Top Fuel Dragster on September 26 – 28 at the NHRA Midwest Nationals near St. Louis, MO.

About American Rebel Light Beer

Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer (americanrebelbeer.com) is a domestic premium light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.

About Tony Stewart Racing

Headquartered in Brownsburg, Indiana, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) Nitro fields two entries in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. After more than four decades of racing around in circles, Tony Stewart embarked on a straight and narrow path, albeit more than 300 mph. The championship-winning racecar driver who has successfully transitioned to being a championship-winner team owner, formed the TSR nitro team in 2021, with 2022 marking the team’s first season in competition. Matt Hagan pilots the Funny Car and Tony Stewart took over driving duties in 2024 for wife Leah Pruett in the Top Fuel dragster as they started a family. Hagan is a four-time Funny Car champion (2011, 2014, 2020 and 2023) from Christiansburg, Virginia. Stewart hails from Columbus, Indiana and earned his first Top Fuel victory at the 2025 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas. He also won the 2024 NHRA Rookie of the Year title. Stewart finished second in the 2023 Top Alcohol Dragster championship standings.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit americanrebelbeer.com or americanrebel.com. For investor information, visit americanrebelbeer.com/investor-relations .

Forward-Looking Statements

