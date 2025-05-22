Lisa Kalscheur Joins Weave.AI as CMO

Veteran SaaS Marketing Executive Joins Neuro-Symbolic Agentic AI Startup to Transform Decision Management for Financial Institutions

SEATTLE, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weave.AI today announced the appointment of Lisa Kalscheur as CMO. Kalscheur brings extensive marketing leadership experience at scaling high-growth SaaS companies to Weave.AI, where she will lead marketing strategy, executive customer engagement, and go-to-market execution. Previously, Kalscheur led marketing as CMO at Regal, Notarize, Kibo Commerce and Monetate. Kalscheur’s appointment marks a pivotal step in launching Weave.AI’s commercial strategy and establishing the company as the category leader in neuro-symbolic GenAI for automating risk management, compliance, and due diligence and increasing alpha for financial institutions.

“Lisa is uniquely positioned to help launch and grow Weave.AI as we transform the way financial executives make decisions. Her leadership experience and strategic approach to marketing and customer growth will ensure that we are deeply connected to our client and prospect needs as we expand, and that we effectively convey the true power of our solution to deliver significant growth for them,” said Nosa Omoigui, CEO and Founder of Weave.AI. “Lisa will not only lead our strategic positioning and growth but also leverage her deep relationships with top financial institutions to accelerate our go-to-market.”

Weave.AI is a leader in next-generation AI innovation, offering an agentic, GenAI-powered SaaS platform that transforms how financial institutions manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and conduct due diligence. Kalscheur will lead market strategy initiatives designed to empower C-level executives to stay ahead of emerging risks and adopt a proactive posture—transforming risk management into a strategic competitive advantage. Kalscheur’s deep customer focus will ensure that the company delivers transformational insights tailored to the unique needs of financial decision-makers.

In her previous roles, Kalscheur has consistently driven measurable growth by leading high-performing, cross-functional marketing teams. Her strategic approach has accelerated pipeline generation, increased customer acquisition, and expanded existing accounts. Kalscheur has played a pivotal role in scaling multiple companies through high-growth phases and successful acquisitions. She served as the first Chief Marketing Officer at both Regal and Notarize, where she built marketing functions from the ground up. As CMO of Monetate, she led a go-to-market transformation that culminated in the company’s acquisition by Vista Equity Partners’ Kibo, where she was subsequently appointed CMO. At AppNexus, she was the first marketing hire and rose to Vice President of Marketing, helping scale the company to its $1.6 billion acquisition by AT&T. Earlier in her career, she led marketing at ad tech pioneer Quigo through its acquisition by AOL.

Lisa is also an active mentor to up-and-coming marketing executives and frequently speaks at industry conferences on creating new categories, evolving existing categories, and building out go-to-market functions.

"Enterprise leaders are increasingly drawn to the potential of AI—but what they truly need is confidence in AI-powered decisions that anticipate risk and unlock growth. Weave.AI redefines the category, going far beyond traditional AI chatbots. By leveraging neuro-symbolic AI, Weave.AI delivers predictive, explainable insights that help executives surface hidden risks, navigate uncertainty, and act on opportunities before they emerge," said Lisa Kalscheur, Chief Marketing Officer at Weave.AI. "I joined Weave.AI because of its unparalleled approach to decision management and the extraordinary caliber of talent behind the platform—both of which position the company to reshape how institutions make strategic decisions."

Weave.AI combines the power of neuro-symbolic GenAI with intelligent agents to redefine how enterprises transform complex, fragmented data into strategic insight. Trusted by the world’s leading financial institutions and global enterprises, Weave.AI empowers decision-makers to identify emerging risks, detect competitive shifts, navigate regulatory complexity, and uncover high-impact opportunities—well before they surface.

