Sequel Med Tech to Integrate twiist Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System with Abbott’s Future Dual Glucose-Ketone Sensor

Integration of Abbott’s glucose-ketone sensor with the twiist™ AID System aims to enhance early identification of rising ketones to detect the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA)1

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequel Med Tech, LLC, a company developing state-of-the-art insulin delivery technologies today announced a commercial development agreement for future integration of Sequel’s twiist™ Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System powered by Tidepool, with Abbott’s glucose-ketone sensor, currently under development.

The agreement aims to improve outcomes for people with type 1 diabetes by adding ketone sensing capabilities to a Libre glucose sensor in combination with the twiist AID System to enable earlier detection of rising ketones. Regular measurement of ketones has been shown to reduce the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis in people living with type 1 diabetes2. Sequel’s expanded integration with Abbott’s sensor underscores the company’s commitment to delivering more choice, flexibility and confidence to people managing type 1 diabetes.

“By integrating the twiist AID System with Abbott’s future glucose-ketone sensor, Sequel will be able to offer people with diabetes greater choice and the potential for improved outcomes in managing their care. twiist was designed to rapidly identify interruptions in insulin delivery, so combining this with early identification of rising ketones could help people living with diabetes react more quickly and more confidently,” said Sequel CEO and Co-Founder Alan Lotvin, M.D. “Through this collaboration, we are redefining what people living with diabetes can expect from an AID system.”

People living with type 1 diabetes who use twiist will be able to select from compatible CGM systems, including Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre® 3 Plus sensor and, in the future, the Senseonics Eversense 365 to best suit their individual needs for managing diabetes. Abbott’s glucose-ketone sensor will be added in the future once the product is cleared for use and available in the U.S.

The twiist AID System features proprietary iiSure™ Technology, which directly measures the volume of insulin delivered with each micro-dose. It includes four checkpoints that measure the insulin quantity delivered and enables the system to alert users to blockages up to nine times faster than competing AID systems3. Cleared for people ages six and up with type 1 diabetes, the twiist AID System offers the capability and flexibility to address each person’s individual dosing needs. The twiist Loop algorithm, based on Tidepool Loop, an intuitive and smart technology designed by people with diabetes for people with diabetes, allows the system to automatically adjust basal insulin delivery based on real-time sensor readings and predicted glucose levels.

You can learn more about twiist, set to be commercially available in Q2 2025, and sign up for the latest updates on availability at www.twiist.com .

Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Sequel Med Tech, LLC is developing the next generation of transformative drug-delivery advancements. Sequel’s approach is to look at disease management holistically to advance systems that make living with disease simpler and easier for all. Its FDA-cleared innovation, the twiist® Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system, integrates novel technologies to reimagine insulin delivery and sets a new standard for drug delivery. Co-founded by visionary Dean Kamen, serial entrepreneur Pablo Legorreta, seasoned medical device executive Bill Doyle and healthcare visionary Alan Lotvin, MD. Sequel is bringing the latest developments in science and technology to help drive more accessible drug delivery. For more information, visit sequelmedtech.com and twiist.com .

