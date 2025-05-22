Eight recipients honoured with the 2025 Fiera Capital Awards for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Health Care Research

MONTREAL, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, eight exceptional medical and health science students from Black, Indigenous, and other racialized communities have been awarded the 2025 Fiera Capital Awards for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Health Care Research. These important awards celebrate academic excellence and support the next generation of diverse voices in scientific research.

Launched in 2022 through a partnership between Fiera Capital Corporation, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation, and the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (The Institute), these awards are designed to provide vital financial support to researchers from Black, Indigenous, and other racialized backgrounds—groups historically underrepresented in scientific research funding. Fiera’s donation of $120K, committed over three years, has supported emerging talent and advanced inclusive research initiatives.

“Supporting these students has been a privilege. Their passion, perseverance and commitment to advancing science that serves all communities is nothing short of inspiring. We are not just investing in research; we are backing future leaders whose work will shape how care is delivered and understood.”

— Flora Sousa, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Fiera Capital

Securing funding early in a researcher’s career can make all the difference—while a lack of support can significantly affect their trajectory. This is especially true for scientists from racialized communities, who face additional systemic barriers at every stage of their careers. The Fiera Capital Awards aim to remove these barriers, providing not just financial assistance, but also access to expert mentorship and training through The Institute.

“At The Institute, we take pride in creating an inclusive and collaborative research environment that reflects our 2030 Vision of advancing precision health across the life course. As a globally respected institute, we are committed to attracting world-class talent—scientists who bring bold, transformative ideas to improve human health. Our collaboration with Fiera Capital and the MUHC Foundation reflects our shared mission to accelerate discovery, advance health outcomes, and ensure equitable access to research funding —amplifying the voices of all scientists, especially those whose perspectives have historically been overlooked.”



— Dr. Rhian Touyz, Executive Director and Chief Scientific Officer, The Institute

Meet the 2025 recipients of the Fiera Capital Awards for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Health Care Research:

Abdelrahman M. Alokda, a PhD student in neuroscience, is exploring how certain natural or chemical substances—called bioactive compounds—might help slow down aging and protect the brain from diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Yousra Benslimane, an M.Sc. student in pathology, is creating tiny, smart delivery systems called lipid nanoparticles, inspired by the body’s own messengers to help mRNA treatments—like vaccines or gene therapy—reach the right cells and work better.

Maria Kristina Cunanan, an M.Sc. student in experimental medicine, is exploring how psychological distress—like anxiety and depression—influence the risk of heart disease, and how these effects may differ based on a person’s sex and gender.

Aura Andrea Tamez Gonzalez, a PhD student in neuroscience, is exploring how the body’s natural resilience systems—the ways our cells protect and repair themselves—can affect how long we live and how likely we are to develop brain diseases like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.

Yi Yvonne Jin, a PhD student in clinical nutrition, is exploring the role of dairy products and dairy fat intake on the health in individuals with prediabetes (a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet diabetes).

Maisha Maliha Promi, a PhD student in neuroscience, is using a geroscience approach—which means studying how aging itself contributes to disease—to find new ways to treat neurodegenerative brain disorders.

Anabel Selemon, an M.Sc. student in epidemiology, is trying to better understand how to protect immigrants from developing tuberculosis by studying how often people who immigrate to British Columbia are using preventive treatment.

Aditi Singh, an M.Sc. student in rehabilitation and occupational therapy, is looking at a new online tool called GETONTRAK that helps people who have received a kidney transplant take care of their health after surgery.

Awardees were selected by a multidisciplinary committee based on academic excellence, insight into the systemic challenges they’ve encountered in their research journey, and their potential to impact other researchers from racialized groups.

“The MUHC Foundation is proud to stand alongside Fiera Capital in our ongoing mission to support a more inclusive health care research ecosystem and provide crucial backing to researchers from Black, Indigenous, and other racialized communities. These awards reflect our belief in the power of diversity to drive discovery and inspire change. We are honoured to help these emerging researchers pursue their ambitions and contribute to a healthier, more equitable world.”



— Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

