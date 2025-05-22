Beyond Collection: Cleanfarms 2024 Annual Report Showcases Impactful Innovation through Partnerships in Ag Sustainability

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms' newly released 2024 Annual Report unveils the innovative partnerships and impactful results driving a greener future for Canadian farming.

In 2024, Cleanfarms helped recover more than 10 million kg of agricultural plastics and products—including pesticide and fertilizer containers, grain bags, silage plastics, twine, and much more—thanks to the commitment of Canadian farmers and partners across the value chain.

“The Cleanfarms 2024 Annual Report is a tribute to the farmers and program partners and collection sites who have helped us evolve from a single-container recovery program to a national leader in agricultural recycling. It’s about building programs that farmers need, and that they trust and use, day by day, year over year,” said Barry Friesen, Executive Director of Cleanfarms.

The full report details Cleanfarms' strategy for sustainable growth in Canadian agriculture through scaling, innovation, and collaboration, as highlighted by several key 2024 achievements, such as:



96,600 units of pesticide and fertilizer non-deposit drums and totes for recycling, achieving an increase of 8% over 2023

Maple tubing recycling that reached 733,000 kg, marking a 28% increase from 2023

Expansion of on-farm pickups from high-generation operations in Western Canada

Launch of the “Great Twine Round-Up” contest to engage youth in circular farming in Alberta, with the first draw in January 2025; the contest closes in May 2025

A new record of 996,000 kg of seed, pesticide, fertilizer, inoculant, feed and horticulture bags collected in 2024, representing a 26% increase over 2023

Recycling program participation for animal feed, bedding, and peat moss bags rising

1.77 million kg of grain bags collected through the first EPR-based program in Saskatchewan​





View the 2024 Annual Report

Through continued innovation and strong partnerships, Cleanfarms is driving real change—building practical recycling solutions that support Canadian farmers and strengthen a circular, sustainable agricultural system.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94c40c05-88dd-4e06-9ac3-4c3c2e1fcd2f

Annual Report 2024: Innovation Through Partnership Driving innovation in agricultural sustainability through strong partnerships: Our 2024 Annual Report.

