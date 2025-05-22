Context Networks and River City Amusements Expand Digital Ad Network Across Wisconsin Taverns and Restaurants Powered by Mobiquity Technologies’ Data Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions and Context Networks, Inc., a leader in programmatic advertising for the gaming industry, today announced the expansion of its digital ad network in partnership with River City Amusements. The rollout brings Context’s Deep Intelligence Marketing strategy to taverns and restaurants throughout West Bend and Milwaukee—transforming in-venue gaming screens into dynamic, brand-safe advertising spaces.

The launch marks the first regional deployment of Context’s proprietary Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™) in Wisconsin and leverages the robust data and AI-driven technology of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ)—a critical partner powering the back-end intelligence and cross-channel ad distribution.

This initial deployment includes 38 venues and 165 gaming screens and is projected to scale to over 70 establishments and 344+ gaming screens by summer 2025. Mobiquity’s AdTech platform plays a key role in enabling hyper-targeted, data-informed ads across these displays, extending campaigns to mobile and Connected TV (CTV) devices for a unified brand experience.

“Local bars and restaurants are high-value environments for brand engagement, and our partnership with Mobiquity Technologies allows us to deliver precision-targeted ads in those exact moments,” said Matthew Olden, CEO of Context Networks. “Together, we're creating a new category of retail media, seamlessly integrated into everyday social spaces.”

Using AI, machine learning, and real-time behavioral data, the CPMN™ delivers emotionally resonant and geographically tailored ads, complete with interactive QR codes for instant offers and engagement. Business owners benefit from passive revenue generation, while advertisers gain exclusive access to attentive, high-intent audiences.

Mobiquity Technologies’ proprietary platform brings advanced audience targeting, real-time optimization, and cross-device capabilities to the network, reinforcing its position as a key enabler of next-generation advertising solutions across retail and gaming environments.

“This is a powerful demonstration of how Mobiquity’s technology can assist in unlocking new monetization pathways,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. “Context Networks’ vision is innovative, and we’re proud to provide the data and delivery engine behind this retail media evolution.”

Advertisers from beverage, lifestyle, and rideshare sectors are already seeing opportunities to align campaigns with high-traffic nightlife venues and customer engagement points. Local businesses can also run ZIP code–specific promotions alongside national brands, expanding access to premium advertising tools previously out of reach.

“This partnership helps Wisconsin’s hospitality sector embrace new revenue models without disrupting operations,” said Lester Hahn, CEO of River City Amusements. “It’s a turnkey solution that benefits everyone—from patrons to business owners to brand marketers.”

The successful Wisconsin rollout is expected to serve as a template for expansion into additional U.S. markets in 2025 and beyond.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ) is a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions. Through its subsidiaries, including Advangelists, Mobiquity Networks, AdHere, and MobiExchange, the company offers innovative programmatic advertising technologies, consumer behavior insights, and automated ad management systems. Mobiquity Technologies serves a diverse range of industries, including retail, political, automotive, gaming, hospitality and entertainment. Learn more at www.mobiquitytechnologies.com.

About Context Networks

Context Networks, Inc. is the first programmatic advertising platform built specifically for the gaming industry. Its Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™) enhances revenue and engagement through personalized, in-venue digital advertising. By combining AI, blockchain, and data analytics, Context delivers secure, measurable, and emotionally resonant brand experiences. Visit www.contextnetworks.net.

About River City Amusements

River City Amusements is a Wisconsin-based operator providing state-of-the-art gaming and amusement equipment to hospitality venues. The company focuses on innovative solutions that support local businesses and elevate customer engagement through entertainment and technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

