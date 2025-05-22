Core Molding Technologies Publishes Its 3rd Annual Sustainability Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding”, “Core” or the “Company”), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, industrial and utilities, medium and heavy-duty truck and powersports industries across the United States, Canada and Mexico today announced the release of its third annual Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company’s ongoing commitment to responsible business practices, community engagement, and environmental stewardship.

Dave Duvall, the Company’s President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As an organization, we have set high, but achievable, goals to further advance our environmental stewardship, social, and corporate governance milestones. This report highlights our progress in 2024 toward our 30 X 30 strategy. Our plan is to cut energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, and landfill waste by 30% by the end of fiscal 2030. This program aligns with our organizational culture to create long-term value that benefits our people, shareholders, customers, and our communities.”

Core’s Sustainability Leader, Roberto Cervantes, stated, “The Company’s Sustainability performance management metrics now include an integrated monthly operations review of critical data that serves as an important quarterly Sustainability report feedback loop. This process encourages collaboration across sites and is producing momentum toward our goals.”

To access the CMT Sustainability Report, please visit https://coremt.com/sustainability/.

