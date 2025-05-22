Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that management is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Bank of America 2025 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco

Thursday, June 5, 2025

7:50 a.m. PT (10:50 a.m. ET)

FBN 28th Semi-Annual Virtual Technology Conference (Virtual)

Friday, June 6, 2025

8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET)

2025 BMO Virtual Software Conference (Virtual)

Monday, June 9, 2025

1x1 Investor Meetings

Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

