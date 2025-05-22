LEEF Brands to Attend Bitcoin 2025 Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands Inc. (CSE: LEEF) (OTCQB: LEEEF) (“LEEF” or the “Company”), one of California’s premier vertical extraction companies, announced today that its executive team will attend the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas from May 27–29, 2025. LEEF is the first cannabis company to adopt a Bitcoin Treasury Reserve strategy and fully integrate into the Bitcoin ecosystem.

LEEF’s leadership team—including Jesse Redmond (Head of Investor Relations and Business Development), Jamie Warm (VP of Bitcoin Strategy), and Micah Anderson (CEO)—will be available for meetings and networking throughout the event. The Company is actively seeking conversations with investors, financing partners, and institutions to explore collaborative opportunities.

LEEF’s pioneering Bitcoin strategy includes:

Holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

Accepting Bitcoin for B2B transactions.

Enabling Bitcoin point-of-sale at its flagship dispensary, The Leaf at El Paseo.



"At LEEF, we’re not just adopting Bitcoin—we’re aligning ourselves with an entirely new economic system," said Micah Anderson, LEEF’s CEO. "We’re proud to be the first cannabis company to integrate into the Bitcoin ecosystem, and we’re committed to growing our position as long-term participants in this decentralized, sound money future. Innovation is in our DNA, and Bitcoin is central to how we think about resilience, sovereignty, and value creation."

The Bitcoin 2025 Conference is a premier global gathering for the Bitcoin ecosystem, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and innovators. To schedule a meeting with the LEEF team during the conference, please contact Jesse Redmond at ir@leefca.com.

About LEEF Brands Inc.

LEEF Brands Inc. is a leading California-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company, recognized for its large-scale vertical integration and as one of the state’s most sophisticated operators. With a comprehensive supply chain, innovative manufacturing processes, and a dynamic bulk concentrate portfolio, LEEF powers some of the largest cannabis brands in the United States. For more information, visit www.LeefBrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company’s future performance, and include statements regarding financial outlooks, strategic plans, market opportunities, and operational goals.

These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time such statements are made. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s public filings available on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.

LEEF Brands Inc.

Per: Jesse Redmond, Head of Investor Relations and Business Development

Contact: +1 (707) 703-4111 | ir@leefca.com

