Rhino Federated Computing Raises $15M Series A to Scale Federated AI Across Regulated Industries

Funding led by AlleyCorp with continued support from existing institutional investors and select new backers

BOSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Federated Computing, the leading platform for federated AI collaboration, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $15 million Series A funding round led by AlleyCorp. All existing institutional investors participated, including LionBird, Fusion Fund, Arkin Digital Health, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Telus Global Ventures and Keren Maccabi, as well as new investors Wilson’s Bird Capital, Mr. Frank Sica, and Gaingels. The round brings Rhino FCP’s total funding to over $30 million to-date.

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Ittai Dayan (who led AI development and deployment at Mass General Brigham and was a researcher at Harvard Medical School) and Yuval Baror (serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience building AI based production systems), Rhino FCP enables enterprises to work together on AI and data science initiatives without centralizing data—fueling a new era of federated AI that protects data ownership, complies with regulation, and accelerates innovation. The company is already powering major use cases, including:

With this new capital, Rhino will scale these capabilities across more customers and regulated sectors, bringing to market a robust, enterprise-grade solution for organizations looking to collaborate with data at scale.

“Federated AI is the future of innovation in regulated industries,” said Dr. Ittai Dayan, CEO and co-founder of Rhino Federated Computing. “We’re helping organizations unlock the power of their data—not in isolation, but as part of an interconnected, secure network. This investment allows us to accelerate that mission and expand the reach of our platform.”

Dr. Alexi Nazem, General Partner head of healthcare at AlleyCorp, added: “In the rapidly advancing era of artificial intelligence, unique data is becoming incredibly valuable. But often that data is private and proprietary, so private, secure, and effective collaboration tools are necessary to activate and realize the true value of that data. It’s a difficult challenge, especially in highly sensitive fields like healthcare and financial services, and Rhino’s federated AI platform is the most compelling foundation we’ve seen for making that possible.”

About Rhino Federated Computing

Headquartered in Boston, MA, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Rhino has built the trusted end-to-end tech stack for federated AI in regulated industries. Rhino FCP enables data-driven collaboration across institutional and geographic boundaries—without requiring data centralization—empowering enterprises to safely scale AI and analytics across increasingly large networks. Rhino is committed to delivering scalable, secure, and compliant data collaboration without sacrificing speed or control.

